The United Kingdom Royal Navy published a detailed pay breakdown for personnel, showing starting salaries and what each rank can earn

The Royal Navy is categorised into Ratings and Officers, with the highest-ranking Warrant Officers and Captains earning higher salaries than others

Beyond salary, the Royal Navy lists an extensive package of benefits that set naval careers apart from civilian employment

The Royal Navy has published a full breakdown of salaries and benefits for both Ratings and Officers, offering a transparent look at what recruits can expect to earn from their very first day of service.

New Ratings start on a salary of £26,344 a year. The pay climbs steadily with each promotion.

The United Kingdom publishes the salary of Royal Navy officers. Photo credit: royalnavy/Instagram

Source: UGC

UK Royal Navy publishes salary of officials

According to the figures shared on the Royal Navy's official careers page, Leading Ratings can earn £39,565 (N72.4m) after roughly four years of service, while a Petty Officer takes home over £44,000 (N80.5m) at around the eight-year mark. Those who reach the rank of Warrant Officer can earn £66,585 (N121.8m) or more, with that level achievable within 18 years. Should a Rating choose to cross over into the officer track at any stage, the ceiling rises to £122,849 (N224.8m) at Captain level.

UK Royal Navy Officer pay by rank

Officers enter at a higher base salary. A Midshipman, the typical starting rank, earns £34,676 (N63.5m) a year. A Sub-Lieutenant receives £41,456 (N75.9m) after completing training within the first year, while a Lieutenant earns £52,815 after two and a half years of commissioned service.

The rank of Captain commands a salary of £122,849 (N224.8m), with the highest position in the entire Royal Naval Service being First Sea Lord at Admiral rank.

Benefits of joining UK Royal Navy

The Royal Navy also outlined a broad package of non-financial perks that accompany every role. Personnel at sea pay no rent, receive free meals, and face no utility bills. On land, accommodation and food remain subsidised. All serving members receive six weeks of paid holiday each year, free medical and dental care, and free access to gyms and sports facilities, a benefit the Navy estimates saves around £600 (N1.1m) annually compared to civilian gym memberships.

Families are also accounted for in the package. Maternity leave extends to up to 52 weeks, with the first 26 weeks on full pay. Paternity leave stands at two weeks on full pay, with the option for shared parental leave. A Forces Help to Buy scheme provides an interest-free loan to assist with home ownership.

Those who choose the submarine service can access further financial incentives. Qualified submariners receive a £5,000 (N9.1m) joining bonus, rising to £7,500 (N13.7m) for Warfare Specialist Submariners. Additional submariner pay begins at £6,106 (N11.2m) upon completion of training and can rise to £10,690 (N19.6m) over time. A further £25,000 (45.7m) bonus is available after six years of qualified submarine service.

Irish military publishes weekly salary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Irish military released the current weekly pay rates for both the Army Reserve and Naval Service Reserve across all ranks.

Reserve Defence Forces members serve mostly on a voluntary, unpaid basis but receive pay during training courses and annual camp.

Source: Legit.ng