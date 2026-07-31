A first-class Mechanical Engineering graduate turned his passion for Yoruba culture into a business by launching Dé Fìlà to produce premium traditional caps

Qoyyum Mayowa Oladokun said his engineering background shaped the way he designed products and solved business challenges

The entrepreneur said he was determined to prove that earning a first-class degree did not limit him to one career path

A first-class graduate of Mechanical Engineering has taken an unconventional path into entrepreneurship by launching a premium Yoruba cap brand with the aim of preserving indigenous culture while applying the precision and discipline he acquired in engineering.

Qoyyum Mayowa Oladokun, who hails from Okeho in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State, said his decision to establish Dé Fìlà was driven by a desire to keep Yoruba cultural heritage alive rather than replace his engineering career.

Qoyyum Mayowa Oladokun, a first class Mechanical Engineering graduate and founder of Dé Fìlà. Photo: DeFila

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Mayowa’s Pursuit of Academic Excellence

The entrepreneur, in an extensive interview with Legit.ng, explained that his interest in engineering began long before university, having always been fascinated by machines and problem-solving.

"My academic journey from cradle to mechanical engineering was something I will describe as natural. I have always wanted to do something in relation to machines, generally solving problems," he said.

According to him, graduating with a first-class degree was never part of an initial grand plan.

"At first, I didn't know what it was. I never knew I would graduate with a First Class. I didn't fully understand what a first class meant. I was only following the flow. I simply focused on having excellent results and understanding what the lecturers taught."

He added that the challenge only became real after he realised the academic milestone was within reach.

"Once I realised I could actually graduate with a First Class, it became much harder. I had to sit up, read consistently, and push myself even when I didn't feel like it. That discipline remains with me today."

How Mayowa’s Engineering Skill Met Entrepreneurship

Rather than abandoning engineering, Oladokun believes his business reflects the same problem-solving mindset that shaped his academic success.

He said Yoruba clothing carries deep cultural significance, making the traditional cap more than just a fashion accessory.

"I am a thoroughbred Yoruba boy. I understand the role clothing plays in our culture. In Yoruba tradition, attire carries exceptional material and spiritual value. It is the ultimate expression of human dignity, character, and status."

Explaining why he ventured into the business, he said, "Selling traditional Yoruba caps is not instead of my engineering career. It is because I see an opportunity to make sure the Yoruba cultural value doesn't go into extinction."

He recalled that unlike many new entrepreneurs who struggle to attract their first customers, his closest circle gave him the confidence to continue.

"My friends and family are the most supportive. Contrary to what other business owners might experience, my first set of customers were my friends and family. They gave me the push I needed."

Mayowa: Why I Built a Premium Yoruba Cap Brand

Through Dé Fìlà, Oladokun said he hopes to raise the standard of traditional Yoruba headwear, especially at ceremonies where people invest heavily in native attire but often pay little attention to the quality of their caps.

"During owambes, festivals, Eids and other ceremonial occasions, people wear bespoke tailored agbadas and senator outfits, but with caps that have poor finishing and little attention to detail. That's where Dé Fìlà comes in."

He described the brand as one committed to combining traditional craftsmanship with modern production techniques.

"We are reviving Yoruba cultural values while mastering craftsmanship for the modern African man. We are speaking the language of pride, respect and elegance. We are building the definitive brand for Yoruba headwear, one that every man, at home and in the diaspora, can wear and be proud of."

The business currently offers four product collections: Gbajúmọ̀, Gọ̀bì, Bọ̀rọ̀kìní and Fìlà Ìjèbú. While the Gọ̀bì and Fìlà Ìjèbú collections are handcrafted, the Gbajúmọ̀ and Bọ̀rọ̀kìní caps are machine produced by skilled artisans using carefully sourced materials.

Applying Engineering Principles in Business

Reflecting on the relationship between engineering and entrepreneurship, Oladokun said the technical training he received has influenced how he manages the business.

"The beauty of engineering is the power to turn abstract ideas into functional realities, to solve problems and ensure utility. It has helped me so much in running Dé Fìlà. The specifics in our designs and the mechanism we use in tackling challenges all came from engineering."

He described entrepreneurship as demanding, saying business owners face new problems almost every day.

"As an entrepreneur, you have tough moments almost every day. Your mind is constantly in a storm. You try to solve problems even in your sleep. Your tenacious ability to stay with the business regardless of the challenges is what makes the difference."

On competition, he said, "I believe the sky is enough for everybody to fly. At Dé Fìlà, our unwavering commitment to excellence in our products makes us stand out."

Why Preserving Yoruba Culture Matters

Beyond commercial success, Oladokun believes preserving Yoruba identity has become increasingly important in an era of globalisation.

He warned that allowing traditions to disappear would mean losing unique ways of storytelling, conflict resolution and celebrating important life events.

At the same time, he expressed optimism that younger generations are embracing indigenous fashion, noting that many Nigerians in the diaspora now proudly wear Aso Oke outfits at international events and cultural celebrations.

Oladokun's Future Plans

Looking ahead, he said the company intends to expand its product range and establish itself as the leading Yoruba cap brand within the next five years.

"In five years, I see Dé Fìlà at the centre of the spotlight, representing what all Yoruba men should wear as caps. We have the promise to continue showing up, to continue evolving based on what is required, and to build specifically for our customers."

He disclosed that three additional cap designs are already being developed and will be introduced in the near future.

Offering advice to aspiring entrepreneurs, Oladokun encouraged young people to pursue careers and businesses they genuinely believe in.

"There's no need to pursue careers you have no conviction in, but if your mind is capable of perceiving it, you can achieve it. You only need a little bit of courage, a good team and, In shaa Allah."

For those who believe he has wasted his engineering degree by selling traditional caps, his response is simple.

"If anybody believes I have wasted my first class by selling first class caps, I give them the 'perception is different from reality' talk."

Source: Legit.ng