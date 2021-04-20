Bonnie Sage Robbins' biography: who is Tony Robbins’ wife?

Bonnie Sage Robbins is a former health food store clerk based in Florida, United States of America. She is also a motivational speaker and has one acting credit. Most people recognise her as Tony Robbins' spouse. Her husband is a famous life coach, author, and philanthropist.

Did you know that in 2001, Bonnie Sage Robbins acted as her spouse's fan in a film? The celebrity wife supports her husband's career and often accompanies him to various work-related engagements. Read on to learn more about her age, nationality, height, career, and marriage.

Profile summary

Full name: Bonnie Sage Robbins

Bonnie Sage Robbins Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 5th August 1972

5th August 1972 Age: 49 years (as of 2022)

49 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Canada

Canada Current residence: Palm Beach, Florida, United States of America

Palm Beach, Florida, United States of America Nationality: Canadian-American

Canadian-American Ethnicity: White

White Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 8"

5' 8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilogrammes: 60

60 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins Ex-husband: John Lynch

John Lynch Step-children: Jairek and Jolie Jenkins

Jairek and Jolie Jenkins Father: Bill Humphrey

Bill Humphrey Siblings: 1 sister

1 sister Profession: Motivational speaker

Who is Tony Robbins' wife?

Bonnie Sage is coach Tony Robbins' wife, and she is a respected motivational speaker and former food store clerk. She was born in Canada but is now based in Palm Beach, Florida, United States of America.

Her ethnicity is White, and she has Canadian and American citizenship. Her father's name is Bill Humphrey, and she has one sister.

How old is Sage Robbins?

Sage Robbins' age is 49 years as of 2022. She was born on 5th August 1972, and her Zodiac sign is Leo.

Why did Sage Robbins change her name?

Previously, the motivational speaker was known as Bonnie Pearl Humphrey. She changed her surname after getting married. She also changed from Pearl to Sage.

Career

The motivational speaker led a quiet life before becoming a celebrity spouse. She worked as a food store clerk.

In 2001, she was featured in Shallow Hal as Tony Robbins' fan. Today, she is a motivational speaker who works closely with her spouse.

She has also worked as an acupuncturist, phlebotomist, and alternative therapist.

How much is the motivational speaker worth?

There is no official communication about Sage Robbins' net worth. However, her spouse has an estimated net worth of $500 million.

How long has Tony Robbins been married to Sage?

Sage and Tony have been married for slightly over twenty years. How did Tony Robbins meet Sage? The two first met during a seminar in 1999. At the time, she was married to someone else.

Her first husband's name is John Lynch, a Canadian businessman. She married him in 1992. Unfortunately, the union hit the rocks, and the couple got divorced in 1999.

In 2001, she started dating the coach. The two dated for a short period before exchanging marriage vows. Sage Robbins' wedding date to Tony was 15th October 2001.

Does Tony Robbins have a baby with Sage?

The couple does not have biological children. However, the motivational speaker has step-children from her husband's previous relationship. Two of them are Jairek and Jolie Jenkins. Jairek is a motivational speaker, while Jolie is an actress.

The couple has a pet dog that is considered Sage Robbins' baby.

How tall is Sage Robbins?

The motivational speaker is 5' 8" or 172 centimetres tall, and she weighs about 132 pounds or 60 kilogrammes. Her hair is blonde, and she has blue eyes.

Bonnie Sage Robbins is a motivational speaker and former food store clerk. She is best known as the wife of coach Tony.

