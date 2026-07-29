Skit maker Kamo State spoke about his relationship with actress and director Funke Akindele during an interview

Kamo State recounted how he first encountered Akindele on the set of Everybody Loves Jenifa and the bond they formed

The content creator explained why the two are rarely seen together publicly these days, dismissing speculation of a fallout

Popular skit maker Akinyoola Ayoola, better known as Kamo State, has broken his silence on widespread speculation that his relationship with filmmaker Funke Akindele had soured, saying the two are actually closer than ever.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Yoruba on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, Kamo State, who named his daughter after Akindele, opened up about how the pair first connected and pushed back firmly against claims of a falling out.

Kamo State shares how he first connected with Nollywood actress Funke Akindele. Credit: kamostate/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

How Kamo State Met Funke Akindele

According to the content creator, Akindele had been a role model to him long before they ever crossed paths in person. He recalled that their first physical meeting happened on the set of Everybody Loves Jenifa, where her warmth and treatment of him left a lasting impression.

"Before I met her, she had been like a role model to me; I love very much. The first time I saw her in person was on the set of Everybody Loves Jenifa. I started calling her mummy because of how she treated me on set," he said.

He added that Akindele was impressed by his work ethic, and their professional relationship blossomed into collaborations on several of her projects, including Ayetoro and Behind The Scene.

"There Is No Fight"

Addressing why the two are seldom spotted together the way they once were, Kamo State pointed to busy schedules rather than any personal tension.

Kamo State says he and Funke Akindele are still very close. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

He explained that Akindele has been deeply immersed in her December project, which has kept her occupied, while he himself has grown significantly as a public figure compared to where he was a year ago.

"We are still together, even closer. But now she is very busy with her December project, which didn't give her a chance. I am also not the same as I used to be last year, and her prayer is that I should also always be called to work on projects," he said.

He was equally direct about the rumours, urging people not to manufacture conflict where none exists.

"There is no fight; don't let people paint what doesn't exist," he added.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Tobi Makinde revealed he introduced Kamo State to Funke Akindele.

Erekere 'steals' Funke Akindele's phone

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele was one of the notable faces who showed up early to celebrate with Kamo State and his wife during the naming ceremony of their newborn baby.

A clip from the event that sparked laughter online showed the hilarious moment between Funke and skit maker Erekere, known for his comedic habit of "stealing" from people in his videos.

During prayers at the naming ceremony, Funke could be seen jokingly clutching her purse tightly and keeping it away from Erekere while side-eyeing him with suspicion.

Source: Legit.ng