Music executive Soso Soberekon has finally addressed the online conversations that followed his wedding ceremony

The entertainment figure made it clear that no one should speak on his behalf amid criticism directed at Davido

His reaction came after social media users questioned why the singer was absent from the star-studded event

Nigerian music executive Soso Soberekon has responded to the growing controversy surrounding his wedding, after Davido's absence became one of the most-discussed topics online.

The music promoter tied the knot with his lover, Princess Ebiere, in a lavish ceremony held in Warri, Delta State, over the weekend.

Soso Soberekon addresses the online conversations that followed his wedding ceremony. Photos: Soso Soberekon/Davido.

Source: Instagram

Fans noticed that Davido, who shares a long-standing friendship and business relationship with Soso, was nowhere to be seen.

Davido's absence becomes talking point

Shortly after the wedding, discussions about Davido's absence dominated social media.

Media personality Ossai Ovie Success and former reality TV star DeeOne were among those who publicly criticised the singer for not attending the ceremony or making a social media post to celebrate his longtime associate.

As opinions continued to fly across different platforms, many awaited a response from the groom himself.

Soso finally reacts

Taking to social media, the promoter thanked everyone who celebrated with him and his wife while urging people to ignore negativity.

According to him, the wedding was everything they hoped it would be.

"My heart is overflowing with gratitude," he wrote.

He added that the event was filled with love, happiness, and unforgettable memories.

In the strongest part of his message, Soso made it clear that nobody should claim to represent his views.

He stated:

"Please ignore every negativity as we embrace love here. Finally, let me say this clearly: No one speaks for me. I speak for myself."

Read an Instagram post of Sosoberekon here:

Reactions trail Soso Soberekon's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@babarex0 stated:

"Congratulations bro. Welcome to the club. You go come for advise and lecture o. You be OG but u be new comer for marriage. So come for lectures"

@amare.joseph.3 noted:

"Congratulations bro, but abeg we nor want hear (her- he get small preek I can’t continue anymore) (he- she dey cheat on me or she is not satisfied with all I have done for etc) God bless your union"

Soso Soberekon makes it clear that no one should speak on his behalf amid criticism directed at Davido. Photo: Soso Soberekon.

Source: Instagram

Soso Soberekon gifts Oluremi Tinubu on birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Soso Soberekon caused a stir online after sending a monetary gift to First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

Soso shared evidence showing he sent N100,000 and accompanied it with a birthday message wishing the First Lady well. His gesture came after Oluremi Tinubu requested that well-wishers channel birthday gifts and congratulatory funds towards a National Library project, a move that generated mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng