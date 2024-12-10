Olajumoke Onibread has opened up about the kind of treatment she got from her former manager Victoria

She stated that the lady took her to South African twice and shared the amount her manager gave her for the two trips

Olajumoke also disclosed what her manager did to her former social media handles that made her go into oblivion

Popular bread seller turned model Olajumoke Orisaguna, better known as Olajumoke Onibread, has shared details of how her former manager Victoria allegedly ruined her career, which led to her leaving the spotlight.

The former businesswoman turned broadcaster was a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast, where she spoke about her past.

According to her, Victoria, her former manager allegedly refused to give her back her Instagram login details. She also claimed that Victoria deleted all the modelling works done under her agency when she was leaving the agency.

Olajumoke shares amount gotten from South Africa

Also in the recording, Olajunoke stated that she was taken to South Africa on two occasions. She attended the Soweto Fashion Week and was paid, N200k when she got back to Nigeria.

She claimed that her manager said that she was responsible for her feeding, accommodation and other travelling expenses to South Africa. The N200k was the remaining amount she had after paying for all the expenses.

The former bread seller also noted that for her second trip to South Africa, Victoria gave her N50k.

Recall that Olajumoke had also shared how she dumped her former manager Azuka and met Victoria.

What fans said about Olajumoke's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what the former bread seller said about her former manager. Here are some of the comments below:

Olajumoke speaks about her failed marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the former bread seller had spoken about her crashed marriage.

She has been trying to get back to the limelight, and she had to correct the notion that she dumped her husband for fame.

The former bread seller added that her mother used to tell her that she never got her married to her husband.

