Chef Dammy, who is currently cooking in Oye-Ekiti has, broken her silence hours after Hilda Baci was confirmed by the Guinness World Records

In a tweet she made on the evening of Tuesday, June 13, Chef Dammy said her cookathon was motivated by Hilda Baci

She congratulated Dammy and called her the biggest chef in Nigeria and wished her many more wins in the future

Chef Dammy has released a congratulatory message to Hilda Baci after the later was confirmed as a record holder by the Guinness World Records.

In a statement she made via her official Twitter handle, @dammypas, the chef said Hilda served as a huge motivation.

According to Chef Dammy, Hilda Baci is the biggest chef in Nigeria. She wished Hilda well, saying more wins are coming her way.

Dammy's words:

"Congratulations to the best and biggest chef in Nigeria. This is surely the beginning of greater things to come. More wins are surely coming your way ma'am. Thank you for being a huge motivation."

Earlier in the morning of June 13, the Guinness World Records issued a statement confirming that Hilda Baci cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

This made her the new world record holder for the longest cookathon, a record previously held by Lata Tondon.

