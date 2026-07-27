NURTW chieftain Koko Zaria posted a dancing video on Instagram just days after sharing an emotional tribute for Toba Ijaya

The post drew reactions, with many followers divided over the timing of his upbeat display

Several fans questioned how quickly Koko Zaria appeared to move on from the grief he publicly expressed over Toba Ijaya's death

National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain Koko Zaria is generating fresh buzz online after he shared a video of himself dancing on Instagram, just days after publicly mourning the death of Toba Ijaya.

The post, uploaded on Saturday, 26 July 2026, on his account and captioned "Yes ooo," quickly captured attention.

Koko Zaria's new post days after mounring Toba Ijaya sparks reactions. Credit: tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

Many of his followers were visibly taken aback by the cheerful energy on display, given that Koko Zaria had only recently posted an emotional tribute following the passing of Toba Ijaya.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a full picture of a man allegedly linked to Toba Ijaya's death made waves on social media.

Toba Ajiboye, also known as Toba Ijaya, the organising secretary of the NURTW Lagos State Council, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on his way home from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi, Lagos.

According to reports, the attackers had intercepted his vehicle along the Ikorodu Road axis and opened fire, leaving the vehicle riddled with bullets.

Fans Question Koko Zaria's Quick Turnaround

The sharp contrast between his grief-stricken tribute and the new dancing clip did not go unnoticed. Several commenters took to the post to express their surprise, while others came to his defence.

Netizens question the timing of Koko Zaria's post days after mourning Toba Ijaya. Credit: kokozaria

Source: Instagram

Watch Koko Zaria's dancing video that sparked the debate here.

Here are some of the reactions:

iyiola_ismail_ wrote:

"I pray that divine protection will be upon you wherever you go. No evil shall come near you, no weapon formed against you shall prosper, and every plan of the enemy concerning your life will be destroyed"

@olowotabutabu commented:

"I told people to never believe all this people, they all knows what they are doing, imagine cry yesterday and dance today, it alright"

@morireoluwajohnson said:

"Una don move on in less than a week."

@shanpj2 wrote:

"No be person wey set camera de cry be dx @ennyhorlah__ come c ur uncle oooo, the towncrier"

@sherif_lopez122 reacted:

"This man is something else oo jst a week Toba die u on move on haaa union I fear una o"

@just_nasri shared:

"What a life, but he was crying someone died"

@deyem_water_bakery_apartment commented:

"Stop showing off toba death is still very fresh Zaria please keep your head low ooo"

MC Oluomo mourns Toba Ijaya

Legit.ng previously reported that the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo, condemned the killing of the union’s Lagos State Organising Secretary, Toba Ijaya.

Akinsanya described the act as “heinous, barbaric and unacceptable.'

He also called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation, arrest those responsible, and ensure they face justice without delay.

Source: Legit.ng