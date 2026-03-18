Viral fish pie seller Alax Evalsam opened up about unexpected struggles after rising to fame

He raised concerns over gifts received from skitmaker Nons Miraj, and hinted at troubling experiences

His emotional revelation sparked mixed reactions, leaving many eager to uncover the full story

The viral story of popular fish pie seller Alax Evalsam has taken a dramatic turn after he made troubling claims about his recent experiences following his rise to fame.

Evalsam, who became an internet sensation for his street sales style, has now alleged that things have not gone well for him since receiving gifts from influencer and matchmaker Nons Miraj.

Viral fish pie saga gets stranger with claims against Nons Miraj. Credit: @fish_pie_king, @nons_miraj

Source: Instagram

Speaking during a recent appearance on the Clarity Zone podcast, he revealed that the car Miraj gifted him developed faults almost immediately after he began using it. According to him, the situation did not improve even after moving into a house she rented on his behalf.

“The car that Nons Miraj gave to me got bad as soon as I started using it. Nothing good has happened for me since I moved into the house she rented for me. I plan to relocate to my village as my last hope,” he said.

Evalsam explained that the series of misfortunes has left him frustrated and emotionally drained, adding that he is now considering returning to his village to start life afresh. He believes stepping away from the spotlight might help him reset.

Despite his viral fame and the support he has received, the young entrepreneur admitted that life has been far from easy.

“I just feel like going back to my village and starting afresh. Sometimes, being in the spotlight doesn’t mean everything will go right,” he added.

His comments have sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many expressing concern while others questioned his claims.

Some users sympathised with his struggles and encouraged him to stay strong, while others pointed out the challenges that often come with sudden fame and public attention.

Watch him speak below:

Viral fish pie seller trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

odogwuloungewears said:

"The problem is always the mindset. You can't change a man if you can't change his mindset."

sunshyne_nice said:

"You will get to your village in Jesus name...anu mpama."

i_am_amii2 said:

"Na waitin good for Nonso. Helping ingrate for social media validation."

chefkasii said:

"FISH PIE ❌ FISH BRAIN ✅."

hodayyaa said:

"You didn't use the fame well oga, stop blaming others."

ijcdeclutter said:

"This is why it is better not to help someone, because you gon regret ever helping in the first place."

dobix23 said:

"Ingrates…. Na why people no dey gree help people. Onye ala."

call_me_chiamaka said:

"Once something is given on a platter to us , some of us don’t cherish it."

agypumpin said:

"What we need is human capital development. No giving of money. E go be like yahoo yahoo. The money go just finish. Train the man on the right way to go. Don't just give money n leave. Same with the aquafina guy. Someone wey dey sell 5k a day. U go give am 5m to change him life without adequate mentorship. Na down the drain o. He's not being ungrateful, it's just that he wasn't mentored properly. The money go vanish like film."

Social media reacts as viral Fish Pie seller accuses Nons Miraj. Credit: @fish_pie_king, @nons_miraj

Source: Instagram

Viral fish pie seller Alax recounts traumatic experience

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alax Evalsam opened up about a painful and traumatic experience that has stirred reactions across social media.

The internet sensation shared his story during a recent appearance on the Clarity Zone podcast, where he detailed an ordeal that left many shocked.

According to Alax, he was physically assaulted and subjected to inhumane treatment. He recalled how he was beaten, tied up, and humiliated.

Source: Legit.ng