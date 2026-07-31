The European Union finalised plans to set up a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Benghazi under Operation IRINI, with funding from Italy and Malta

EU Ambassador to Libya Nicola Orlando announced the decision following a high-level meeting in Rome involving military officials from Malta and eastern Libya

Rights groups raised concerns that the centre could result in more migrants being intercepted and returned to Libya, where abuses have been widely documented

The European Union has agreed to set up a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Benghazi, the eastern Libyan city, as part of efforts to reduce the flow of migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe.

EU Ambassador to Libya Nicola Orlando confirmed the development on Thursday, saying the centre will operate under Operation IRINI, the bloc's existing naval mission in the central Mediterranean.

EU establishes MRCC to strengthen maritime rescue operations in Benghazi under Operation IRINI. Photo credit: JOHN THYS / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"We finalised the procedures to establish a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Benghazi under Operation IRINI, with funding from Italy and Malta," Orlando wrote in a post on X.

High-Level Meeting in Rome

According to Reuters, the decision came after a meeting held in Rome that brought together Rear Admiral Marco Casapieri, commander of Operation IRINI; Daniel Azzopardi, Malta's ambassador to Italy; and General Khairy Tamimi, secretary-general of the command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces.

Libya has been one of the main departure points for migrants attempting the dangerous sea crossing to Europe since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that removed Muammar Gaddafi from power.

The country remains divided between rival administrations in the west and east, with the EU formally recognising only the Tripoli-based government. However, Brussels has increased engagement with eastern authorities under the command of military figure Khalifa Haftar since last year, following a rise in migrant departures from areas under his control.

Rights Groups Raise Alarm

Human rights organisations have criticised the Benghazi centre plan, arguing that expanding Libya's maritime interception capacity will result in more migrants being stopped at sea and returned to the country. The United Nations and several rights bodies have for years recorded serious abuses against migrants and refugees held inside Libya.

EU officials rejected that framing, saying engagement with Libyan authorities is needed to improve safety at sea, disrupt smuggling networks, and reduce the number of people dying during the crossing. The bloc and several member states have previously provided training and support to the Libyan coastguard, which regularly intercepts migrant vessels in the Mediterranean.

Human rights groups raise alarm over migrant interceptions and returns to Libya. Photo credit: Nicolas TUCAT / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UN and EU move to resolve Nigeria’s 3.5 million displacement crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) have stressed the urgent need to move beyond short-term humanitarian responses and focus on community-owned development projects to address the plight of more than 3.5 million displaced persons in Nigeria.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the displacement crisis continues to affect millions across the country, highlighting the need for durable solutions.

Source: Legit.ng