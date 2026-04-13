Olajumoke Orisaguna reacted online after a video of her sparked rumours about alleged substance use

Viewers raised concerns over her appearance and behaviour, as it fuelled intense online speculation

In a recent video, the model addressed the claims and pleaded with her fans to understand her

Nigerian model Olajumoke Orisaguna has responded to swirling rumours that she now smokes hard substances, following a viral video that sparked concern among fans.

The former bread seller, who rose to fame after her remarkable transformation into a household name, recently shared a freestyle singing clip on her TikTok page.

Former bread seller Olajumoke clears the air on smoking accusations Credit: @olajumokethebreadseller

Source: Instagram

While the video was intended as casual content, many viewers focused less on her performance and more on her appearance, describing it as unusual. Some online users even suggested her actions resembled those of a “junky.”

Reacting to the speculation, Olajumoke released another video to clarify the situation.

In the clip, she expressed disappointment over the comments and stressed that her earlier post was simply content creation, not evidence of substance use.

“I saw different, different comments out of the video I did last week, Monday, and I’m not happy about it. Some people said Olajumoke is smoking, Olajumoke is using substances. It’s a content. I just dropped a content. I know some people understand me, but some people don’t understand,” she said.

Olajumoke went on to emphasise that her focus remains on her family and her child’s education, urging fans not to misinterpret her creative expressions.

Watch her video below:

Olajumoke’s story first captured national attention in 2016 when she unknowingly walked into a photoshoot featuring British rapper Tinie Tempah. The session, shot by renowned photographer TY Bello, instantly transformed her life.

The striking image of Olajumoke balancing bread on her head while passing through the frame went viral.

Within days, she landed modelling contracts, media appearances, and brand endorsements.

Her transformation became one of Nigeria’s most talked-about “grass to grace” stories. She later learned English, signed management deals, and attended high-profile events.

Former bread seller Olajumoke breaks silence over shocking smoking claims. Credit: @olajumokethebreadseller

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Olajumoke’s plea

Her statement has since drawn mixed reactions online, with supporters praising her for addressing the issue directly, while others continue to question her recent appearance.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

topzybella_gold said:

"She has really improved in her English 👏it’s not easy at this age and you proved yourself."

wow.accessoriesbytoin said:

"I knew you were just catching cruise but not everybody will understand that hence the need for you to be careful with the kind of contents you do. You did well for coming out to make the clarification. You are doing well Olajumoke and it can only get better. We your fans from tipetipe are rooting for you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

berthaonyenachi said:

"Before you post always ask if it will promote your brand or not. Also consider asking yourself whatever the out come can I handle it? 😍"

anuoluwapo__eyitayo said:

"Why did you do content that doesn't fit your brand? What did you want to achieve with it?"

classpopsignature said:

"Thank God you did the video at list they give you engagement. Don't mind them. Only can't see you happy for a second."

sweetling001 said:

"I'm so proud of you Jumoke. Keep improving and progressing 👏👏👏."

officialkattygold1 said:

"Don’t mind them,that was actually pure acting ,so because Funke akindele acted Omo ghetto,does that means she is a gangster in real life ,y’all take a take a chill pill.❤️."

aramyd_fabricss said:

"You’re doing well dear you have upgrade in your interaction , dont let criticism dim your light just do you."

alhajakudirat_jewelries said:

"@olajumokethebreadseller you remember i told you then that you should start content please keep it up ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Olajumoke speaks about her ex-manager

Legit.ng had reported that Olajumoke Onibread shared her thoughts about the allegation by former manager, Victoria.

During an interview, she stated that the lady took her to South Africa twice and shared the amount her manager gave her for the two trips.

Source: Legit.ng