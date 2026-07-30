A US State Department presentation at the AIDS 2026 conference in Rio de Janeiro displayed a map that placed every African country in the wrong location

A Reuters analysis found the map carried an OpenAI watermark, suggesting it was generated using artificial intelligence tools

The State Department admitted a team member hastily altered the slide deck before the event and accepted full responsibility for the error

A map of Africa shown during a United States State Department presentation at the AIDS 2026 conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, carried wrong labels for every country on the continent, drawing attention from attendees who photographed the screen and shared the images online.

A US State Department presentation displayed a mislabelled map of Africa at the AIDS 2026 conference. Photo: Reuters

Source: Original

Reuters confirmed the error after viewing video footage of the presentation, which was held on July 26, 2026, and showed the mislabelled map appearing midway through a session on new US health agreements.

Map Placed Nigeria in the Sahara Desert

Among the most glaring errors, Nigeria was shown as a landlocked country sitting inside the Sahara Desert, far from its actual coastal location in West Africa. Mozambique, which lies in south-eastern Africa, was moved to the Horn of Africa, while Ivory Coast appeared on the wrong side of the continent entirely.

A Reuters analysis of the map image found it contained a watermark linked to OpenAI, indicating it was likely produced using the company's tools. OpenAI said it was investigating the matter.

The State Department confirmed a team member had made quick changes to the slide deck in the lead-up to the conference. In a statement, the department said:

"We take full responsibility for the confusion and misrepresentation it caused for attendees, including our African partners."

PEPFAR Envoy Was Presenting When Error Appeared

The presenter at the time was Jeff Graham, the senior US health envoy who leads the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, known as PEPFAR. Graham did not respond to requests for comment.

The State Department added that discussions at the conference were "substantive and constructive" in spite of the map controversy, and that the US remains committed to combating AIDS.

The erroneous map first surfaced in a Substack post by AIDS researcher Emily Bass before spreading widely on LinkedIn, where one post drew close to 40,000 views. Matt Petit, who works on artificial intelligence and geopolitics at the Atlantic Council, wrote in response:

"Whoever created and approved this slide did not know where countries in Africa are and did not care to check their work."

The incident comes as the Trump administration continues to review its international health spending. While PEPFAR's core services, including the supply of life-saving antiretroviral drugs, have largely resumed after a funding pause last year, the US is scaling back investment in areas such as disease prevention and surveillance.

The administration has also announced plans to fully phase out the PEPFAR programme in South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng