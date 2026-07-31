Popular content creators, Peller and Jarvis, exchanged vows at their court wedding, with videos from the civil ceremony circulating on social media

A lawyer on X broke down 10 legal rules now binding the couple, including key restrictions on taking additional wives

A Muslim influencer challenged one of those rules, sparking a debate about Islamic law and statutory marriage in Nigeria

Nigerian content creators Habeeb Hamzat, known as Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, have tied the knot at a court wedding, with videos from the ceremony drawing widespread attention online.

Footage from the civil event, which surfaced on Wednesday, showed the couple signing their marriage register before family members and close friends.

Muslims react after lawyer explains the rules guiding Peller and Jarvis’ court marriage. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Congratulatory messages quickly poured in from fans and fellow entertainers across social media platforms.

The court ceremony takes place just days before their white wedding, scheduled for 1 August 2026, a date the couple announced earlier this month through a cinematic video that sent fans into a frenzy.

They also recently dropped official pre-wedding photos, which they described as "more than just pictures" and "memories before the big day."

The duo are among Nigeria's most recognised influencer couples, having built a combined following of millions through comedy skits, TikTok livestreams and relationship content. Their romance, which once sparked debate online, has grown into one of the country's most closely watched digital love stories.

Before the civil ceremony, Peller had completed the traditional marriage rites in Benin City, Edo State, meeting Jarvis' family and paying her bride price.

What the Law Now Says About Their Marriage

Following the court wedding, lawyer @Dammi_Esq on X shared a widely circulated post outlining 10 legal implications of a marriage conducted under the Act. The thread read:

"Married under the Act successfully. Congrats to Peller and Jarvis for putting their union under the law. From today: This marriage is legally protected. Peller cannot legally marry another wife unless this marriage is dissolved by a court.

Side chicks are no longer allowed. Even if Peller catches Jarvis red-handed with another man on their matrimonial bed, he still has no right to throw her out of their home.

They have equal rights in this marriage. Jarvis is also expected to remain faithful to the marriage. Any property acquired from now (whether through money, effort, emotion or spiritual contribution) belongs to both of them. If they ever divorce, the one who contributed will get their fair share.

Their marriage stands above any cultural or traditional practices that go against the law. Getting married does not remove their fundamental human rights. Returning bride price cannot dissolve this marriage. Only the court or dê@țh can end it. Love is emotional, but the law is not."

Lawyer clears the air on Peller and Jarvis’ court marriage as Muslims share their views. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Muslims Weigh In on the Marriage Rules

The post prompted a swift response from Muslim influencer @egi_nupe, who challenged the point about Peller being unable to take additional wives, writing:

"Except Peller is no longer a Muslim 😃"

The influencer went further, adding: "A Muslim man who marries under the Act is not prohibited from marrying other wives under Islamic law. So his subsequent marriage under Islamic law does it not vitiated by the existing statutory marriage. Thank you."

The exchange has kept conversation around the couple's union alive ahead of their August church ceremony, which is expected to draw celebrities and content creators from across the country.

See the conversation below:

Jarvis trends over livestream mistake about Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis stirred speculation on social media after a simple slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.

While chatting with a female friend about Peller's birthday celebration, the content creator mistakenly mentioned having another baby apart from her widely known boyfriend.

The sudden correction left many fans wondering if she unintentionally revealed hidden details about her private life outside her highly publicised relationship.

Source: Legit.ng