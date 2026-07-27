Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala took to Snapchat on Sunday to air frustrations that appeared to target a romantic partner

The 31-year-old forward, who keeps her dating life private, wrote that she was drained and felt she deserved better treatment

Oshoala's posts drew intense fan reactions as Nigeria prepares for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala broke from her usual practice of keeping her personal life out of public view when she posted a series of candid Snapchat messages on Sunday expressing deep frustration over what appeared to be a troubled relationship.

The 31-year-old striker, widely regarded as the most decorated player in the history of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, did not name anyone in her posts, but the language strongly pointed to a romantic partner.

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala took to social media to air her frustrations over what appeared to be a relationship issue. Photo by Chris Hyde

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Instablog, Oshoala wrote about someone who repeatedly failed to be present for her despite her own dependability, and signalled she had reached a breaking point.

"N*ggas want the whole world to stop for u without even showing up when needed and still have the effrontery to argue sh*t with you," she wrote.

"N*gga d door is f*ckin open just as you said. F**k it."

In further posts, the forward made clear she had run out of patience.

"Sh*t is draining and I no get one more energy to carry on again, not even this period. Let everybody move on. Enough please. I am just a girl who thinks she deserves better and not asking for too much. To hell with everything this time mehn," she added.

Oshoala's private life under the spotlight

The posts caught many followers off guard.

Oshoala, a former CAF Women's Player of the Year and ex-Barcelona Femení star, is known for her energetic social media presence, which typically centres on football banter, fan engagement, and humour.

The Super Falcons star rarely ventures into commentary about her romantic affairs, making Sunday's Snapchat activity an unusual departure.

The disclosure drew immediate curiosity from fans trying to identify who the messages were directed at, given how carefully she has guarded that aspect of her life.

Despite the personal turbulence, Oshoala is expected to be one of Nigeria's most influential figures at the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where the Super Falcons are bidding to win a record-extending 11th title, BBC reports.

As a veteran leader and the competition's all-time most decorated player, she remains central to the Super Falcons' ambitions of adding another continental title.

Oshoala rains curses on journalist

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the recent controversy surrounding Asisat Oshoala, who vehemently denounced false reports of her grassroots coach's death.

The incident has ignited discussions about the impact of misinformation in sports journalism and the responsibility of reporters in a digitally-driven era.

Source: Legit.ng