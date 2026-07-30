A respected Nigerian church leader has passed away, bringing an end to decades of spiritual leadership

The cleric reportedly spent his final moments surrounded by family members and loved ones at his Lagos residence.

His death has left members of one of Nigeria’s most prominent indigenous churches in mourning.

The Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Ayo Ni O, has announced the passing of its Spiritual Father, His Most Eminence Emmanuel Alogbo.

The respected cleric died at the age of 93, according to a statement released by the church on Thursday, reports The PUNCH Newspaper.

Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Ayo Ni O spiritual father, His Most Eminence Emmanuel Alogbo, dies at 93. Photos: Emmanuel Alogbo.

Source: Instagram

In the announcement signed by the church's Secretary-General, Prophet Anthony Olusesan Samaye, Alogbo was said to have passed away peacefully in the early hours of July 30, 2026.

According to the church, the spiritual leader breathed his last at about 2:10 a.m. at his residence in Lagos while surrounded by family members and domestic staff.

Church announces final moments

Sharing details of the loss, the church described Alogbo as a devoted servant of God whose life was dedicated to faith, leadership and humanity.

“With gratitude to God Almighty for a life well spent... our Spiritual Father was called to glory in the early hours of today,” part of the statement read.

The announcement immediately marked a solemn moment for members of the church, many of whom had looked up to the cleric for decades.

For many worshippers, Alogbo's passing represents the close of a remarkable chapter in the history of the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide.

Widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s longest-serving church leaders, he played a major role in expanding the church's influence within the country and beyond.

As part of the mourning activities, the church announced seven days of prayer sessions at his Lagos residence.

Emmanuel Alogbo spent his final moments surrounded by family members and loved ones at his Lagos residence. Photo: Emmanuel Alogbo.

Source: Instagram

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Source: Legit.ng