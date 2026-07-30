Abubakar Alhaji, who served as Nigeria's high commissioner to the United Kingdom, died on Thursday, July 30, 2026

A source confirmed the former diplomat had been receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Abuja before his demise

The late Alhaji's family and relevant authorities are expected to announce details of his burial arrangements soon

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Abubakar Alhaji, a former Nigerian high commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), reportedly died on Thursday morning, July 30, 2026, at a hospital in Abuja.

As reported by Daily Trust, "a reliable source" who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that Alhaji had been receiving medical treatment at the facility before his death. No further details about his condition were provided.

Former Nigerian high commissioner to the UK, Abubakar Alhaji, dies in Abuja. Photo credit: @abdulazimazhar

Source: Twitter

Nigeria loses Abubakar Alhaji

Alhaji was widely respected for his career in diplomacy and his contributions to Nigeria's public life. His tenure as high commissioner to the United Kingdom placed him at the centre of the country's foreign engagements, and he was regarded as a significant figure in national development.

His death marks the passing of one of Nigeria's elder statesmen whose work spanned diplomacy and governance over several decades.

Formal details surrounding his death, including funeral and burial arrangements, are yet to be made public. His family and relevant authorities are expected to release official statements in due course.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng