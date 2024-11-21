Olahumoke has announced that she was back for good as she shared another video to show her new venture

The woman who found fame a few years ago had staged a press conference and announced that she was back in the limelight

Fans were happy for her and congratulated her for her doggedness and willingness to continue

Popular bread seller turned model Olajumoke Orisaguna, better known as Olajumoke Onibread, has shared a new video of her recent exploit in broadcasting.

Legit.ng had reported that Olajumoke had staged a comeback to the limelight. She shared her story and how she suffered with her children.

In the new post on social media, she was at City 105.1 FM, where she was presenting with her colleague.

Olajumoke begs for followers

Sharing part of her ordeal with her fans, she noted that her old account was hacked and she had opened a new one.

The former model asked her lovers to follow her new account, as she also requested for their support.

Recall that Olajumoke came into the limelight after she was photobombed by TY Bello while British Nigerian singer Tinie Tempah was being photographed.

See the video here:

What fans said about Olajumoke's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by Olajumoke. Here are some of the comments below:

@Jigioluwa:

"Come and share your story you need to go back to modeling.

@LIGHT:

"I’m rooting for you."

@ifemide:

"Glad to see you are fine.. please come out and share your story."

@paul johnson709:

"Small fame and money you quick end your marriage."

@mostbeautifulyorubagirl:

"Aunty Jumoke!!!! Welcome back ma."

@wachel:

"what time and day of your program. You will rise again."

@Oluwabukola:

"Good to see your beautiful face."

@SKINCARE &KAYAMATA IN ABEOKUTA:

"Glad you’re doing fine , pls share your story."

Olajumoke resurfaces online after years of hiding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the former bread seller was spotted at an event where she modelled for a fashion brand.

Olajumoke was one of the models at the recently held Black History and Lifestyle event, where she walked the runway for the House of Sota fashion brand.

In a video, the young lady was spotted being all smiles as she got her makeup done backstage while preparing to walk the runway.

