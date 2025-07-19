Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, is back on social media after months of absence

The Ekiti-based Nigerian chef came into the limelight for attempting a cook-a-thon shortly after Chef Hilda Baci's record-breaking cooking marathon, which was recognised by Guinness World Records

In the past, Chef Dammy had been criticised for her poor use of English, but how she spoke in her new video amazed netizens

Chef Dammy, real name Damilola Adeparusi, has returned to social media after months of being away by releasing a video of herself cooking in the kitchen.

The mass communication graduate from the Federal University of Oye Ekiti became an internet sensation in 2023 for attempting a cook-a-thon following Chef Hilda Baci's cooking marathon feat.

During her cook-a-thon, the Ekiti-based chef endured trolling from people regarding her decision to copy Hilda.

The poor organisation and state of her cook-a-thon venue also earned her criticism. People also frowned at her command of the English language, which they considered poor, but she seemed to have really improved on that.

Chef Dammy's use of English impressed people

The young lady in her 20s revived her YouTube channel, created in 2023, where she recently released a video showing herself preparing a meal in the kitchen.

People were impressed by her use of English, with many others agreeing that she has improved on many things.

Dammy also shared a shorter version of the clip on TikTok, and it blew up, amassing 171k views and more than 700 comments at the time of this report.

Chef Dammy's return excites netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Chef Dammy's return below:

kush_united said:

"Swears you are strong 💪 ❤️the way you pple treated her the last time even me has man if you do me like that I go don give up but now she is coming out stronger 💜 you are blessed."

Diane 💜 said:

"She's changed a lot 😍! I’m happy seeing her thrive."

Ifelola | Best Travel Buddy said:

"Chef Dammy English don improve gan ooo."

Khalid Scott 33 said:

"I actually do admire people that don’t give up 💪 same as the fish pie guy."

Leemarh || Snail Supplier🐌 said:

"What happened to starting with greetings and reintroducing yourself?? You get pride sha."

xtilo_baybee said:

"Dammy keep speaking English, Dammy keep giving accent,Dammy keep fire popping,Dammy keep cooking."

Diana 😇🤝 said:

"Dammy u are soo pretty and you speak well now 🥰am really rooting for you on this new you."

The Millennial Lifestyle said:

"Aww chef Dammy, glad you are well, was concerned when we hadn't heard from you in awhile especially after the drama with that pastor. Glad you are safe."

GWR says Chef Dammy didn't send application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Guinness World Records had said that Chef Dammy did not apply before attempting to break the cooking record.

Legit.ng had sent a message to Guinness World Records to know if the body is aware of the cookathon so as to clarify members of the public who were curious regarding Dammy's efforts.

"We have not received an application for this attempt. Applications can be made via the Guinness World Records website for our records management team to review," the body said.

