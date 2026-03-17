Viral fish pie seller Alax Evalsam shared a disturbing experience that followed his rise to fame

He recounted being assaulted and later pressured into staging a questionable deal appearance

The revelation has sparked concern about the hidden risks behind sudden internet popularity

Alax Evalsam, the viral fish pie seller fondly known for his street chants, has opened up about a painful and traumatic experience that has stirred reactions across social media.

The internet sensation shared his story during a recent appearance on the Clarity Zone podcast, where he detailed an ordeal that left many shocked.

Fish pie seller’s rise to fame takes a twist after alleged fake ambassador deal. Credit: @fish_pie_king

Source: Instagram

According to Alax, he was physically assaulted and subjected to inhumane treatment. He recalled how he was beaten, tied up, and humiliated.

“One guy went out, bought pepper and soaked it. They now tied me, lifted me and poured it from my head to my toe,” he said, describing the terrifying moment.

Alax further revealed that after the incident, he was taken to Eko Hotel, where he was asked to pose as though he was signing an official document.

“They took me to Eko Hotel. They spoke to their management and asked me to just behave as if I’m signing a document,” he stated.

The revelation has raised concerns about the treatment of viral stars and the risks that can come with sudden fame.

Alax Evalsam became popular online for his catchy chant, “Nawa o, some people dem to do oh,” which quickly captured the attention of many Nigerians.

His viral moment opened doors to new opportunities, including support from content creator Nons Miraj, who gifted him a fully furnished apartment, food items, cash, and new clothes.

In addition, she reportedly paid for the apartment rent for two years upfront, gave him an initial ₦200,000, and promised a monthly allowance to support his new lifestyle.

Alax’s rise to fame also led to a partnership with Eko Hotel, where he showcased his singing talent and became an ambassador.

However, his recent revelations have cast a shadow over parts of his journey, highlighting the darker side of viral fame and the challenges that can come with it.

Watch him speak below:

Viral fish pie seller's revelation trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Teeewyy said:

"If you must say these to the public via a podcast , you might as well mention the names of people that pioneered the beating, without mentioning their names it will be difficult for people to believe even if it’s the truth."

@freshnessofuk said:

"Nigerian influencer marketing has entered a completely new era of concerning behavior and this podcast episode needs more questions than it received. Something is very fishy and it is not the pie."

officialmcunique said:

"Una don start o😂😂😂."

just__emilian said:

"And una Dey believe 😂😂."

scepter_x said:

"I sha no wan later hear you apologize say na nedu force you to say all these😂😂."

@D3mon_Sound said:

"The guy just dey throw Lamba right left, middle, and center. Lai Mohammad no lie pass this one Devil go dey fear you, bro."

Viral fish pie seller claims he was rushed into a suspicious endorsement. Credit: @fish_pie_king

Source: Instagram

Fish Pie seller Alax Evalsam becomes baker

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the young hawker who went viral months back, Fish Pie King, has become a baker after he abandoned hawking.

A video of the former fish pie seller’s first attempt at baking his birthday cake made the rounds on social media.

Several netizens reacted to the viral video by rating the fish pie seller’s work and giving him tips on what to do better.

Source: Legit.ng