Nigeria's Tobi Amusan finished third in the 100m hurdles final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, settling for bronze

Amusan revealed she had been nursing a knee injury sustained during Nigeria's final training camp before the Games

The reigning world record holder said the cold conditions in Glasgow worsened her condition ahead of Friday's final

Tobi Amusan has broken her silence on why she could not retain her Commonwealth Games 100 metres hurdles title, revealing that a knee injury picked up during Nigeria's pre-Games training camp significantly hampered her performance in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 29-year-old finished third in Friday night's final with a time of 12.60 seconds, ending her bid to become the first woman to win three consecutive gold medals at the event.

Tobi Amusan has blamed injury for her failure to successfully defend her women’s 100m hurdles title at the ongoing 2026 Commonwealth Games. Photo by Andy Buchanan

Source: Getty Images

According to The Cable, Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas took gold, with Megan Simmonds of Jamaica claiming silver, while the Nigerian hurdler had to settle for bronze.

Amusan opens up on injury

Speaking shortly after the race, Amusan said the cold weather in Glasgow aggravated the knee problem she had been carrying since a fall at the training camp, making it difficult to compete at her best across two rounds on the same day, Brila reports.

"It was a little cold out there. I'm anaemic, so I try to stay warm every opportunity I get," she said.

"I did my best to make sure I kept myself warm before the race. The last time I felt something, I just focused on preparing for the race instead of trying to make excuses."

Despite the obvious discomfort, Amusan refused to use the injury as justification for the outcome, acknowledging the bronze as the best result available to her under the circumstances.

"I'm just thankful that I was able to hold it together and get on the podium once again," she added. "Honestly, with what I'm dealing with right now, I just want to go and get treatment, and then we'll see what happens next."

Looking ahead after Glasgow

Amusan had been the heavy favourite coming into the final, having won the event at both the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games.

She also recorded a wind-assisted impressive run in the semi-final earlier on Friday, signalling her class even while managing pain.

The former world champion's world record remains intact, and she expressed a desire to return stronger once she has received proper medical attention for her knee.

According to the official medal table, Team Nigeria currently have 16 medals in total, comprising eight gold, five silver, and three bronze at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Nigerian wins first gold medal

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Esther Nworgu, who made history by securing Nigeria's first gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. This remarkable feat not only showcases her exceptional talent in para-powerlifting but also underscores Nigeria's growing prominence in the sport on the international stage.

Source: Legit.ng