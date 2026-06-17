Online content creators Peller and Jarvis have remained influential over the years since they began their journey of entertaining fans on social media

Although some of their content has attracted significant criticism, the lovebirds have remained consistent, adapting their strategies to stay relevant in the highly competitive digital space

In this article, Legit.ng examines how Peller and his partner have leveraged their content and online presence to remain visible and maintain their influence across social media platforms

Nigerian content creator and streamer Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, better known as Peller, is one of the most prominent personalities who has consistently sought to remain relevant over the years.

He began his content creation journey in 2023, but not as a streamer. He initially created skits before venturing into comedy short films and later transitioning into online streaming.

Peller and Jarvis listen to critics of their relationship, stop verbal abuse. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

His lover, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, started her journey as an AI content creator and has evolved significantly over the years.

In a highly competitive and constantly evolving digital landscape, it is easy to lose relevance, fade into obscurity, and be quickly forgotten.

However, Peller and Jarvis have managed to remain among the most talked-about digital personalities, proving that longevity in the online space requires more than just viral moments.

Ever since attaining fame and fortune, the lovebirds have built a loyal fan base that has stood by them despite the criticisms they have faced over the years.

They have generated millions of views and sparked numerous debates through the type of content they create. From sharing their love story to introducing fans to Peller's family members, engaging in public disagreements, and calling out members of their team over certain behaviours, they have consistently kept audiences engaged.

Their content has attracted significant criticism, as some people consider it immature and filled with moments that portray emotional abuse toward each other. Nevertheless, the duo has remained consistent in the face of criticism and has shown an ability to stay relevant in a highly competitive space.

Peller and Jarvis have managed to remain relevant over time by constantly reinventing both their content and personalities.

1. Peller's transition from skit-making to live streaming

Peller and Jarvis' A game of remaining relevant in the industry. Photo credit@peller089/@realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

One of the ways Peller and Jarvis have maintained their relevance over the years is by evolving their content.

Peller started with skit-making and humorous content before venturing into short film series such as Peller Palava. He also created content around various menial jobs as he worked to earn a living.

He has deliberately maintained his use of "bad English" and a humorous blend of Yoruba, which many Nigerians find relatable. Peller also became known for wearing an orange gown, which evolved into part of his signature style before he transitioned fully into online streaming.

As a streamer, he has hosted numerous celebrities and high-profile personalities, including Olamide, Davido, Zinoleesky, Raheem Okoya, his mother Shade, Tiwa Savage, Pasuma, Teni, and several others.

Jarvis has also evolved significantly. She began with her AI content niche and even produced a short action movie before venturing into live streaming. She later diversified her content by conducting interviews with notable personalities, including Priscilla Ojo and Regina Daniels.

2. Peller and Jarvis' relationship saga

Creating content around their relationship is another strategy that has helped Peller and Jarvis remain relevant over the years.

When they publicly acknowledged their relationship, many people believed it was merely for content creation. However, they have repeatedly demonstrated that their relationship extends beyond social media entertainment.

Their relationship has also evolved. In its early stages, their live streams often featured frequent arguments and playful verbal exchanges, which many fans criticised.

At one point, their relationship crisis became so intense that Peller appeared emotionally distressed during a livestream, followed by a car accident. The situation generated widespread reactions online, with many advising him not to make drastic decisions because of a relationship.

His mother eventually intervened in the dispute, and both parties agreed to remain friends. However, they later reconciled and celebrated their reunion during Jarvis' birthday celebration.

Following their reconciliation, the couple appeared to take fans' advice seriously and reduced the frequency of their public arguments and verbal confrontations during live streams.

3. Peller thrives on controversy to remain relevant

Peller and Jarvis remain relevant amid controversies. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller has also remained relevant by frequently finding himself at the centre of controversies, ensuring that his name remains a topic of discussion across social media platforms.

One example was the controversy surrounding a video recorded at a restaurant, where he was accused of verbally attacking a woman. The incident eventually resulted in a lawsuit due to the manner in which he allegedly treated her.

The lady later broke her silence, explaining why she initially remained quiet during the incident and why she eventually decided to sue the streamer.

Another major controversy involved Peller's visit to the Benin Palace, where he was accused of breaching protocol and disrespecting the sacred palace precincts. Reports also suggested that the queen who facilitated his entry into the palace could face sanctions for her actions.

In response to the backlash, Peller's team released a statement explaining what transpired during the visit. According to them, the visit was arranged through Uyiekpen Ogiefa, son of Chief Courage Uyi Ogiefa, the N'Ozeben of the Benin Kingdom.

The statement explained that a formal request for a courtesy visit had been submitted to the palace on February 23, initially for March 3 but later rescheduled to March 6. They were informed that the Oba would not be available, but they were welcomed by Uyiekpen Ogiefa and palace chiefs, who guided them around the palace while educating them about its history, culture, and traditions. However, the controversy eventually faded away.

Another incident that kept Peller in the public spotlight was his controversial remarks about civil servants in Nigeria.

During a trip to the Maldives to celebrate Jarvis' birthday, he revealed that the vacation cost him about ₦30 million and claimed that he was also required to show proof of an additional ₦10 million in his account.

He then remarked that civil servants should not attempt such trips because they could not afford them.

His comments generated widespread criticism, with many Nigerians accusing him of being insensitive and disrespectful. Despite the backlash, Peller maintained that he was not trying to insult anyone but was merely stating what he believed to be the reality.

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche, as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng