Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II has ordered the closure of Stephrica Guest Palace Hotel over community complaints

The Kano Emir also directed the Hotel management to convert the facility into a hospital or school for community benefit

In another report. The Emir of Kano appealed for EU support to enhance education, security, and healthcare in Kano State

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, has reportedly ordered the immediate closure of Stephrica Guest Palace Hotel located in Kureken Sani, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano. The order followed the complaints from residents in the area over the allegation of activities in the hotel.

The Emir issued the directive through the Kano Emirate Council under the leadership of Aliyu Ibrahim Matawalle, the Galadiman Kano, following the review of the petitions that members of the community had submitted.

Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II orders closure of popular hotel in Kano Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Tribune reported that the decision of the Emirate Council was reached after they carefully considered the concerns raised by the people on the operations of the hotel.

The council explained that the decision was meant to address community concerns and maintain peace and order in the aforementioned area.

However, a source within the Emirate Council said that the closure came after an investigation was launched into the complaints by the residents of Kureken Sani.

At the same time as the order of the closure, the Emir also directed that the management of the hotel should convert the facility to either a hospital or a school, so that it can better serve the community's needs.

Community leader reveals reason for Kano hotel closure

The Emirate Council explained that such conversion would be more beneficial to the people, particularly in the areas of healthcare services and education. Malam Muhammad Sabi’u Yahaya, the chairman of the Kureken Sani Community Development Association, in his reaction to the development, commended the emirate council, saying that the intervention was timely.

He added that the community members petitioned the Emirate council over the allegation of suspicious movements, which involve minors in and out of the property. He then expressed gratitude to the Emirate Council on behalf of his community, adding that the action was appropriate.

Sanusi asks the EU to invest in Kano

In another report by The Punch, the Emir of Kano called on the European Union to extend its support to Kano state and critical sectors in Nigeria, such as security, education and healthcare.

He particularly emphasised the need to invest more in girl-child education, adding that such is important to social progress and sustainable development.

Sanusi explained that a strong collaboration between local institutions and international partners would help in accelerating development and improving the living conditions of the people. He made the call while speaking at the reception of the European envoy in Kano on Sunday, June 14, where a mini durbar was staged in honour of Gautier Mignot, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and his delegation, when they visited the Kano Emirate.

Muhammadu Sanusi II calls on the EU to invest in Kano Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Sanusi tackles Tinubu on subsidy removal's gain

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has again been dragged over the removal of the fuel subsidy and the recent trend of borrowing by his administration.

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, while speaking at an event, questioned why the president has kept borrowing after the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The criticism of the Emir has started generating mixed reactions from some concerned Nigerians, who are also asking questions.

Source: Legit.ng