Popular TikTok streamer and influencer Hamzat Habeeb, better known as Peller, has shared the truth behind his manner of speaking

Many of his fans have always wondered if he knows how to speak proper English and why he chooses to speak the way he does

His revelation shed light on his craft and has triggered reactions from social media users who had varying takes

Peller, a Nigerian TikTok streamer and influencer, has touched on a topic many of his fans have always wanted to learn about.

The TikTok, who recently engaged his lover, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis, has revealed what led him to speak out about the matter he does.

According to his statement during a podcast session with the honest bunch, Peller disclosed that he used to speak good English before he delved into TikTok influencing.

Peller's recent interview about his English spurs reactions online. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

He, however, noted that he noticed that people failed to take him seriously, that his streams dropped, and that those who managed to watch him were his family members.

However, he decided to start speaking bad grammar and noticed that his viewership gradually increased, so he stuck to it.

Peller said that he realized Nigerians do not like learned people. He also said that he tried getting back to speaking good grammar, but much damage had already been done.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Peller's revelation

Read some reactions below:

@lolyjaay:

"The strategy and origins of Jennifer and Kie Kie."

@_ceelearh:

"So you mean this boy is educated like this?😂 I'm shocked."

@dennis_emmanuel7:

"Fact bro , continue in your bad English oh."

@_kelvinson_:

"Na bad English win am ma guy."

@mercypruitty:

"All the clips I dey see ...Jarvis no dey excited ni? Maybe sh is in pain."

@mz.ammy:

"I no go start my own like this?"

@mercypruitty:

"All the clips I dey see ...Jarvis no dey excited ni? Maybe sh is in pain."

Peller says he can't hurt Jarvis

Legit.ng earlier reported that TikTok star Peller's proposal to his girlfriend Jarvis trended, and he shared how she reacted after she agreed to marry him.

He also revealed that he can never break Jarvis' heart, and if he does so, he shared what should happen to him.

Several netizens shared their takes on Peller's video, and they advised him on what they feel should make his life better.

Source: Legit.ng