A Queen of the palace is currently facing intense disciplinary proceedings that may lead to her permanent removal from the palace

A senior palace staff member has been detained and charged in court, while a high-ranking chief has been slapped with an indefinite suspension

The Council has officially demanded that Peller present himself to a committee of chiefs and issue a written apology

The Benin Traditional Council has released an official statement addressing the controversy surrounding the unauthorised visit of popular streamer Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, also known as Peller, to the palace of the Oba Ewuare II.

The incident, which occurred on March 6, 2026, has continued to generate conversation after reports emerged that the influencer gained access to the palace without proper approval.

A Benin Queen facies permanent removal from the palace over visit of Peller. Photos: Peller/Oba of Benin.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reports that streamer is currently on a 19-state streaming tour.

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Frank Irabor, the council described the development as a serious breach of protocol and a violation of the sanctity of the palace, reports The PUNCH.

According to the council, the palace is not a place for casual visits or content creation but a sacred institution governed by long-standing traditions and customs.

In a major development, the council disclosed that a Queen within the palace who appeared in the incident is currently undergoing disciplinary proceedings.

The statement noted that, in line with Benin customs, the outcome of the process could lead to her removal from the palace.

The council expressed regret over the situation, emphasising the importance of upholding the dignity of the royal institution at all times.

Following a preliminary investigation, the council confirmed that disciplinary actions have already been taken against individuals found to have played roles in the incident.

A chief implicated in facilitating the unauthorised access has been suspended indefinitely.

In addition, a staff member identified as Omuemu has been detained by the Nigeria Police Force and charged in court for allegedly aiding the breach and causing a disturbance within the palace.

The council stated that these measures are part of efforts to ensure accountability and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

The council also revealed that it had earlier invited Peller to appear before a committee of chiefs set up to investigate the matter.

However, the influencer, who is also facing a N395m lawsuit, has reportedly failed to honour the invitation.

As a result, the council has now publicly demanded that he present himself immediately and provide his account of what transpired.

It also directed him to issue an unreserved written apology for the embarrassment caused by his actions.

The statement warned that failure to comply could result in legal action, noting that law enforcement agencies have already been informed.

Benin chiefs demand that Peller present himself to a committee and issue a written apology. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test. In the recording,

Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng