Ekiti attracted renewed national attention ahead of the governorship election because of its reputation for political awareness and competitive contests

The state reinforced its standing as Nigeria’s "Fountain of Knowledge" through its long history of producing academics, professionals and public figures

Ekiti’s economic strength was linked to agriculture, education, mineral resources and tourism, with Ikogosi Warm Springs remaining a major attraction

With political activities gathering pace ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, attention has once again shifted to Ekiti State. Despite being one of Nigeria’s smaller states, it has built a reputation for educational excellence, political engagement and the production of influential national figures.

15 interesting things to know about Ekiti state ahead of elections.

Source: Original

In this report, Legit.ng compiled 15 interesting facts to know about one of the most culturally rich states in the south west.

What should you know about Ekiti State?

1. Ekiti is one of Nigeria’s youngest states

The state was created on 1 October 1996 during the administration of former military ruler Sani Abacha. It was carved out of the old Ondo State, with Ado-Ekiti designated as its capital.

2. It is among Nigeria’s smallest states by land area

Located in the South-west geopolitical zone, Ekiti covers about 5,888 square kilometres and shares borders with Kwara, Kogi, Ondo and Osun states.

3. Its population has continued to grow

The 2006 national census placed the state's population at more than 2.3 million people. Urban centres such as Ado-Ekiti have experienced significant growth since then.

4. It is known as the Fountain of Knowledge

Ekiti earned the nickname because of its long-standing reputation for producing teachers, academics, judges, lawyers and other professionals.

5. Agriculture remains the backbone of the economy

Many residents depend on farming for their livelihood. Major crops include cocoa, cassava, yam, maize, rice, plantain and oil palm.

6. The state is currently governed by Biodun Oyebanji

Mr Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress assumed office in October 2022. The APC also controls the state House of Assembly.

Oyebanji is seeking reelection on Saturday on the APC platform. Photo: FB/ BiodunOyebanji

Source: Twitter

7. Elections in Ekiti are often fiercely contested

Since the return to democratic rule in 1999, political power has changed hands between major parties, making the state one of Nigeria’s most competitive political arenas.

8. Five elected governors have led the state

They are Adeniyi Adebayo, Ayo Fayose, Olusegun Oni, Kayode Fayemi and Biodun Oyebanji. Mr Oni's tenure ended after a court nullified his election in 2010.

9. The Yoruba ethnic group forms the majority population

Most residents belong to the Ekiti subgroup of the Yoruba people. Yoruba is widely spoken across the state, alongside English.

10. The state has 16 local government areas

Ado-Ekiti, Efon, Ekiti East, Ekiti South-West, Ekiti West, Emure, Gbonyin, Ido/Osi, Ijero, Ikere, Ikole, Ilejemeje, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ise/Orun, Moba and Oye make up the state's local government structure.

11. Ado-Ekiti serves as the administrative and commercial centre

The capital hosts government institutions, courts, financial organisations and several higher educational institutions.

12. Ekiti is rich in mineral resources

Granite, kaolin, quartz and feldspar are among the commercially viable minerals found across the state.

13. Ekiti State University is one of Nigeria’s oldest state-owned universities

Established in 1982, the institution has produced graduates who have gone on to occupy prominent positions in different sectors.

14. Afe Babalola University has gained national recognition

Founded in 2009, the university is known for its investments in infrastructure, research and professional education.

15. Ikogosi Warm Springs remains a major tourist attraction

Located in Ekiti West Local Government Area, the site is famous for the meeting of warm and cold springs that flow side by side while maintaining different temperatures.

Who are some notable figures from Ekiti?

The state has produced several distinguished Nigerians, including Afe Babalola, Wole Olanipekun, Femi Falana, Sam Aluko, Jacob Ade-Ajayi, Niyi Osundare, Opeyemi Bamidele, Dele Alake, Yinka Ayefele, Odunlade Adekola, Josy Ajiboye and late Olympic medallist Oluyemi Kayode.

INEC chairman speaks on 2026 governorship election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Josh Amupitan, has reassured residents of Ekiti State that their votes will count in the upcoming governorship election scheduled for June 20, 2026.

Prof. Amupitan gave the assurance during a readiness assessment visit to Ekiti State, where he formally presented the Register of Voters to political parties.

Source: Legit.ng