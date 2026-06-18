Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said that there was no moment when a project was commissioned in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the Eighth Senate, a period that fell under the administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akpabio made the remark while speaking at a project commissioning in the FCT, calling out former Senator Philip Aduda, recalling that they were both members of the Eighth Senate and there was no time that the former colleague invited him to commission any project at the Nigerian capital, as it is being done by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio says no capital project in the FCT during the Eighth Senate Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

The Senate president stressed that Aduda was even a principal officer of the Senate then and that he was part of the then government. He questioned why there was no single project commission under the then administration at the FCT.

Recall that the Eighth Senate was led by Bukola Saraki, who was also the former governor of Kwara State. Saraki and Aduda lost their re-election bids in the 2019 general election, a poll that led to the era of the Ninth Senate.

Akpabio's statement reads in part:

"Senator Aduda, you and I were together in the 8th Senate, and you never invited me to commission one single project despite the fact that you were a principal officer in the Senate and part of the then government."

Nigerians react as Akpabio speaks on FCT

However, Akpabio's statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Ben Samuel criticised Akpabio's leadership:

"We get offended when labelled a "third-world" country, yet our Senate President left his office just to "commission" a road project, something local council leaders do without screaming where I live. Under his tenure, signatures were "forged" to suspend Natasha, tax laws were "altered", and the budget was also "padded". Meanwhile, he rubber-stamps loans in record time to tweak for his boss. I refuse to celebrate mediocrity."

Ọláńrewájú Ìdòwú maintained that Akpabio's statement was a subtle criticism:

"Lol. These politicians are crazy walai. Look at the way he entered him without looking like an insult."

Emeka expressed the confidence that Aduda could be voted out in the 2027 elections again:

"NDC made a big mistake by not fielding Aisha Yesufu as the FCT senatorial candidate; it would have been difficult for Wike to rig Aisha out."

Soezea criticised Akpabio:

"A Senator inviting u to commission a project built by him? This man doesn't even know the difference between legislative and executive."

See the video of the Senate president on X here:

Source: Legit.ng