AY made a post about bad governance in Nigeria on X, and many people have since criticised him over his remarks

In the post, he stated that those who dine with the devil using a long spoon will eventually realise that they are not exempt from the consequences

Following the tweet, many social media users attacked him by bringing up some of the incidents and controversies he has been involved in over the year.

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has come under intense criticism over a tweet he shared on X about bad governance in Nigeria.

The father of two made a post condemning bad governance and urged Nigerians not to support leaders who fail to serve the people.

Reactions AY’s private life comes under attack after speaking against bad governance. Photo credit@ay

Source: Instagram

According to him, some people may be dining with the devil using a long spoon, but when the spoon eventually disappears, they will realise that they will not be exempt from the same consequences everyone else faces.

AY speaks further on bad governance

Expanding on his point, AY stated that a broken system eventually serves everyone the same meal, regardless of their status or affiliations.

His post sparked mixed reactions online, with many critics attacking him in the comment section. Some referenced the fire incident that destroyed his home a few years ago, using it to mock him.

AY’s private life comes under attack over tweet about bad governance. Photo credit@ay

Source: Instagram

A few commenters even suggested that such an incident could happen again.

Others brought up his failed marriage, claiming that his ex-wife was allegedly taken away by a member of the ruling party. They argued that this was the reason behind his criticism of the government.

The claims have generated heated debate on social media, with supporters and critics offering differing views on AY's remarks.

Here is the X post below:

How fans reacted to AY's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@Umokordeltaboy commented:

"Why that young man dey 4k your wife be this. Naturally, you no get sense, as Mabel discovered she needed to upgrade & she upgraded to an APC person! That reality will hunt you for the rest of your life, so we can understand your hatred for anything APC! Better go and work hard to take care of your children before she gives another man your pikin to take care of. Ode."

@ american_immigration_attorney shared:

"And none of the critics were actually constructive, just ethnic jingoistic rhetoric. Chukwu meru anyi ebele, Havean Maria nyere anyi aka."

@ _adanwachukwu wrote:

"Oil soups are awesome.... Just look at their names."

@sucre_255 said:

"Insulting someone with his/her pain is very dangerous thing, he stated his point, what stopped those grown men from stating theirs?"

@food_itemsplug.ng reacted:

"I think they're paid to bully any celebrities. that speaks about how incompetent this administration is."

@Osikhen stated:

"Those benefiting from the broken system are doing it for their bellies.

"What about those supporting the govt blindly with no financial or monetary gains but bcoz of tribe and religion? Those belong to the same group with the wicked politicians."

AY celebrates daughter's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that AY Makun set the internet abuzz as he joyously marked the second birthday of his daughter, Ayomide.

Recall that the comedian and his spouse waited for 13 years before the arrival of their second child in 2022. Family, friends, and celebrities joined the couple as they dropped sweet messages for the birthday girl.

Source: Legit.ng