The lady who clashed with Peller at the eatery a few days ago has reacted to the streamer’s claims about her

A video had earlier surfaced online showing Peller screaming and hurling insults at a woman who was reportedly staring at him

Following the lady’s account of what transpired, many fans turned on Peller, sharing their opinions and criticising the streamer over the incident

Noma Odigwe, the lady who clashed with Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has reacted to the viral video showing their encounter at an eatery.

A few days ago, a video surfaced online showing the content creator hurling insults and curses at a woman who was reportedly staring at him at a restaurant.

The streamer claimed the lady complained that he was being too loud in a public place and was also heard making remarks about her father.

Reacting in a post shared online, Noma Odigwe described the incident as one of the most bizarre encounters she had ever experienced.

According to her, Peller was standing close to her at the eatery, but she did not recognise him at the time.

She explained that the streamer was extremely loud while attempting to place his order, which made her uncomfortable.

She added that she decided to move away from him because of the noise.

Lady shares more details about encounter with Peller

Speaking further, Odigwe claimed that Peller became triggered after she stepped aside and began shouting at her, simply because she moved away.

She denied calling him illiterate or irritating, insisting that statements attributed to her were fabricated.

The lady added that the streamer’s behaviour was inappropriate and unwarranted, stressing that she never provoked him during the encounter.

Here is the X post made by the lady below:

What fans said about lady's post

Reactions have trailed what the lady said about Peller in her post. Many supported her as they continued dragging Peller. Here are comments below:

@ifywills commented:

"Is there another video? Because this video showed Peller asking her Wettin be that first in a disrespectful manner, as she appeared to be stepping away like her write up narrated!."

Maxwell

@Maxwell627558 shared:

"So me and you came to buy food and next thing you day tell me say I'm too loud for food wey I won buy Una really mumu ooo for this comment section oo... Those write say's she didn't disrespect him but I can clearly her Insulting him."

@MarioIced stated:

"Trying to push a stupid narrative whose voice did you first hear at the start of the video which makes this video not even the complete video but by analyzing this peller words started the video so why driving a narrative you aren't even sure about due to favorism or clout chase."

@Allezamani reacted:

"Someone complained that you’re noisy but instead of taking correction, you went ahead to start barking like a dog and making a video. Peller should seek mental help."

@Ik_justine2077 wrote:

"That’s the issue when you give fame to who doesn’t deserve it See as CarterEfe was calm all through."

