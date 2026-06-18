A lady has reacted to a video from Alexx Ekubo's burial, showing the actor’s wife’s action at his casket

This comes after photos and videos of the late actor’s burial in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia, were shared online

Reacting to the video, the lady shared what she observed about the action of the actor’s wife in the clip

A Nigerian lady drew people’s attention to the action of actor Alexx Ekubo’s wife at his graveside.

Nollywood fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and his burial is currently ongoing in his hometown.

Lady shares observation about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Idnetified as @Iam_sistabibi on X, the lady shared what Alexx Ekubo's wife did after giving her last respect at the actpr's graveside.

The video was captioned:

"The Rumour of Late Alex Ekubo wife being pregnant is true. Lookat the way she’s holding her tummy. This is so heartbreaking."

She added in the comments:

"Eze that announced the pregnancy ooooo. Leave me alone. I’m just a maiden."

See her X post below:

Reactions trail lady's observation about Alex Ekubo's wife

@Adenleayo

Why she dey hide tummy you dey pregnant and you dey wear something tight.

@Unwanagild

Even loosing a distance relative can be so painful let alone a husband May God console her

@0xpeace1

Can they let this woman be please Her husband kept her off the social media for a reason. Nigerians don't understand the word privacy.

@mhidebaby

Can’t imagine what’s she’s going through right now Seeing your man entering the ground like that. so painful sis

@Tr0ubleXela said:

Alex Ekubo na strong man sha, even in his difficult moment, dude was still giving his woman tatata, I salute him

@Thickerbodii

That is not his wife, you think you will see her after such information? Did you see his elder sister anywhere today? That is his sister."

@EziokwuAnita

The fair lady on the black face mask is his sister."

@chichistacy2

The man is really not the problem. You content creators are full stop. So, what do you want us to do now?"

@Mariam351881181

U sef,what is the meaning of she is holding tummy,so pregnant women walk around holding tummy for 9 months abii wetin."

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng