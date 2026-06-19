Baba Ijesha’s wife, Abiodun Tokunbo, explained why she chose to keep her marriage private

The fashion entrepreneur stated that protecting her peace became more important than public attention

Her revelation came just days after the couple announced the birth of their baby boy

Abiodun Tokunbo, popularly known as CEOLuminee and wife of Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha, has finally shared why she deliberately kept her marriage away from public scrutiny.

The fashion entrepreneur, who is the Chief Executive Officer of House of Luminee, made the revelation in an Instagram post.

In the social media post, Tokunbo shared a photograph showing different stages of her relationship with the actor.

Baba Ijesha’s wife says that protecting her peace became more important than public attention. Photos: Baba Ijesha.

Source: Instagram

While she did not go into extensive details about the challenges she faced, her message suggested that the journey had not always been easy.

However, she expressed gratitude for how far they had come and credited discretion for helping her maintain her emotional well-being.

She wrote:

“Before and After. Aanu Ni! Oju ri! But Anu speaks. This right time to fly together. Privacy is peace to me.”

Tokunbo's comments came shortly after the couple announced the arrival of their baby boy.

Earlier this week, Baba Ijesha took to social media to share the good news with fans.

In his announcement, the actor praised his wife and expressed excitement about becoming a father again.

Referring to Tokunbo as his "ever beautiful wife" and "strong Jagaban," he introduced their newborn son as King Kagar Omiyinka.

The announcement marked a significant milestone for the couple and quickly drew

Tokunbo revealed that the baby boy is the couple's first child together after 12 years.

Read the post here:

Reactions trail Baba Ijesha's wife's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@oluwakemi_omolola_original shared:

"These back to back posting just dey sweet me, years ago baba ijesha trended negatively but today God is rewriting the story, hummmm kabiosi"

@tno.d.great shared:

"Mama, even if you drop when both of you are in primary 6. As Nigerians, we are used to gossip, okay? Because Good things don't trend. 📌📌 I celebrate you and may your home be blessed forever."

@ _moradekemii commented:

"During all the challenges you still chose to stood by him. You truly deserve to be celebrated. A good woman like you is rare. May God continue to bless your home and fill your life with happiness and peace🙏🏻 together forever insha Allah"

@kasala.1 noted:

"For standing by him and keeping quiet on media when the road close on him, you will not die young and your children will not fight the war they no noting about"

Baba Ijesha and CEO Luminee welcomed their first child together recently. Photo: Baba Ijesha.

Source: Instagram

Yomi Fabiyi accuses Baba Ijesha of betrayal

Legit.ng also reported that actor Yomi Fabiyi accused Baba Ijesha of betrayal, saying the veteran sent someone to threaten him shortly after leaving prison.

He explained that the move shocked him deeply because he had stood by Baba Ijesha during his darkest period, even when many others turned away.

Yomi recalled how he defended Baba Ijesha throughout the 2021 sexual assault case that eventually led to a conviction, and continued to show support for him after the prison term ended in 2025.

Source: Legit.ng