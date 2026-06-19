Israel’s overnight strikes in southern Lebanon have killed at least 16 people, intensifying clashes with Hezbollah

The violence threatens a fragile US-Iran agreement designed to halt the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping

Political tensions are mounting as Washington urges restraint while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to withdraw forces

Israel’s military confirmed on Friday, June 19, 2026, that its forces carried out overnight strikes across southern Lebanon, escalating clashes with Hezbollah despite a newly signed agreement between Iran and the United States aimed at halting the war.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that at least 16 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes. The Israeli military said operations were ongoing and acknowledged the loss of four soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel, in fighting against Hezbollah militants.

Israeli airstrikes intensify in southern Lebanon as fighting with Hezbollah continues. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/Anadolu/GettyImages/BenjaminNetanyahu/x

Source: Twitter

The continued violence threatens the fragile deal that calls for an immediate halt to military operations “on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” and seeks to safeguard Lebanon’s “territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

US-Iran agreement under pressure

The agreement, signed by US President Donald Trump on June 17, reopened the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping and restarted talks on Iran’s nuclear programme. Trump said he signed the deal to avoid “economic catastrophe” in the US, after the war had driven oil prices higher and rattled financial markets.

Following the signing, the US reported that more than 12.5 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday night, ending months of disruption caused by Iran’s blockade.

Israel and Hezbollah outside the deal

Neither Israel nor Hezbollah are parties to the agreement. Iran insists Israel must withdraw from southern Lebanon, but the interim deal does not explicitly require it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing elections later this year, has rejected calls to withdraw, saying forces will remain until Hezbollah is neutralised. Trump criticised Netanyahu’s stance, remarking: “Without me, there would be no Israel because no other president was willing to do what I did — I have had a great relationship with Bibi. Now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon.”

Talks in Switzerland delayed

According to AP, planned negotiations in Switzerland between Iran and the US were postponed after reports suggested Iran delayed sending its delegation due to Israel’s ongoing campaign in Lebanon. US Vice President JD Vance cancelled his trip, with the White House citing logistical issues.

Trump had signed the pact with Iran during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles, which took immediate effect.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first response, saying: “It is obvious that the face-to-face negotiations that will be held in the future will not mean accepting the enemy’s opinion.”

His statement was seen as a shift in Iran’s approach, as hard-liners have long opposed direct talks with Washington.

US defends the agreement

Vice President Vance, once sceptical of the war, has become a key defender of the deal. On Thursday, he appeared at the White House to argue that the ceasefire extension offers concessions but requires Iran to comply with US demands.

He also warned Israel, saying Trump was “the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time.”

Strait of Hormuz reopens to global shipping after Trump signs pact with Iran. Photo credit: BenjaminNetanyahu/x

Source: Getty Images

US and Iran presidents sign ceasefire agreement

Legit.ng earlier reported that on June 17, the United States and Iran released the text of an interim agreement signed by their presidents to end the ongoing war. U.S. President Donald Trump warned that attacks could resume if Iran failed to honour its commitments, saying: "We're going to bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also signed the memorandum, marking the first agreement between the two nations since the Islamic Republic’s founding in 1979. Iran’s foreign ministry confirmed the deal was already in effect.

Source: Legit.ng