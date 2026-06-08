Gabriel Afolayan explained why Yoruba-language movies are gaining massive audience attention

The actor credited years of consistency, discipline, and behind-the-scenes effort in the industry

He also revealed the meaning behind his nickname “Gabbylucciii” and his creative mindset as an actor

Nollywood actor Gabriel Afolayan has shared his thoughts on the growing popularity of Yoruba-language films.

He attributed the trend to years of dedication by filmmakers and actors who refused to give up on their craft.

The award-winning actor said the current recognition Yoruba movies are receiving is no coincidence but the result of sustained hard work within the industry, reports Pulse.Ng.

Gabriel Afolayan attributes the rise of Yoruba movies to years of dedication by filmmakers and actors who refused to give up on their craft. Photos: Gabriel Afolayan.

Source: Instagram

According to him, audiences are only beginning to fully appreciate what has been built over time.

Speaking on the rise of Yoruba films, Afolayan maintained that the development was expected, given the effort invested by creatives in the industry.

He stressed that consistency eventually produces results, especially in a competitive space like Nollywood, where storytelling standards continue to evolve.

“There is nothing strange about it because we have put in the work. If one works hard, one should reap the dividends. If we are seeing the feedback, it’s worth it,” he said.

The actor also opened up about his artistic identity and the meaning behind his nickname, “Gabbylucciii.”

He explained that the name is a blend of personal identity and ambition.

“Lucci means leader, Luciano, boss…someone at the top. And Gabby is coined from my name, Gabriel,” he revealed.

The actor added that every role he takes on is treated as a learning journey, with each character demanding a fresh mindset, deep research, and emotional preparation.

Afolayan described acting as a continuous process of growth rather than routine performance.

According to him, no role is superior to another because each comes with its own challenges and learning curve.

“All the roles stretch me… I am a student of the art, and I am still learning,” he said.

He noted that he immerses himself fully into every character, regardless of difficulty, insisting that commitment is what brings stories to life on screen.

The actor also used the opportunity to encourage upcoming filmmakers and actors to focus on passion rather than validation.

In his words, creatives should concentrate on delivering their best work and allow audiences to judge the outcome.

“Just love what you do, you can’t be scheming… let the audience give you the feedback,” he advised.

Kunle Afolayan speaks on reconciliation with Aremu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kunle has ended the long feud between him and his younger brother, Aremu Afolayan.

At the after-party of their mother's wake-keep, he shared how love conquered the disparity between him and his brother.

In a video, Kunle also said that he is not just Aremu's older brother; he is his father, and he revealed the age difference between them.

Source: Legit.ng