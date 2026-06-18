A young lady who attended a medical school has taken to social media to share a document from her school

She mentioned the grade she finished with after years of study at the institution, which is located in Port Harcourt

The young lady mentioned that she has never scored below a C in all the exams she has taken at the medical school

A nursing student who has never scored below 50 in medical school earns praise online after mentioning what she finished with from the institution.

The young lady shared a document online that gave a breakdown of how exam scores are calculated in the institution.

Lady shares medical school results, says she always scored 50 and above. Photo Source: Twitter/graciaadaugo

Source: Twitter

Nursing student shares her academic achievement

Details on the document she shared showed that a student who scores less than 40 marks in an exam gets an F, 40 to 45 gets an E, 46 to 49 gets a D, 50 to 59 gets a C, 60 to 69 gets a B, and 70 and above gets an A.

The young lady, @graciaadaugo, celebrating her academic achievement, mentioned that she had never scored below a C in her exams, meaning that she always scored 50 and above.

Medical student shares academic record, says she never scored below C in school. Photo Source: Twitter/graciaadaugo

Source: TikTok

Speaking about this feat, she wrote on her social media page:

“Had the first class in Nursing that I always wanted and never scored below a C. Hopefully that counts.”

Her post immediately caught the attention of many people who took to the comments section to praise her.

Reactions as nursing student shares her results

@Oliss1426162 noted:

"Why won't it count? Ada Bekee! English woman or first daughter with first class in Nursing, it over counts!"

@realitytvspace shared:

"It over counts."

@drhephzibah1 noted:

"Surely, it does count."

@Hon_aremo stressed:

"Congratulations Nurse."

@Lumihdazzle said:

"You are incredible."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan nursing student shared his inspiring journey of how he became a registered nurse after several years of struggle.

He revealed that he wrote UTME four times while working different jobs and trying to survive financially before gaining admission. The graduate said his experience taught him not to compare his progress with others.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady celebrated her graduation as a registered nurse from the University of Ibadan after breaking a family record.

The young lady revealed that she is the first person in her family to become a nurse and dedicated her achievement to them. Her story attracted reactions online, as many people congratulated her on her success and induction into the nursing profession.

Lady celebrates graduation from nursing school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian nursing graduate broke down in tears during a phone call with her father after passing her final examinations.

She was seen in a viral video prostrating on the floor in gratitude while sharing the good news with her dad. Her classmates also joined in the celebration, surrounding her to cheer her on after she completed nursing school successfully.

Source: Legit.ng