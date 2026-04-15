Nigerian content creator Peller made waves online following his recent trip to Maldives

A video online showed fun moments between the comedian and his lover Jarvis as they stormed the country

The streamer further revealed how much he spent and mentioned why some Nigerians might be able to do so

Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, ignited a buzz online as he spoke about his time in Maldives.

The renewed streamer is currently on vacation with his lover, Jarvis, as they fill the timeline with lovely pictures from the exotic island.

Peller shares shocking Maldives discovery that will affect Nigerians. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

In a video from one of their beach moments, the comedian revealed that the trip cost him over N30 million and still had to show that he had $10,000 in his pocket.

He warned against civil servants visiting the travel destination, which sparked online reactions.

“Maldives isn’t for civil servants. If you come here, you’ll go broke. I have already recovered the money I spent to come here. If you want to come to a place like this, you have to have a backup plan and have people by your side.”

“I spent ₦30 million on my trip to the Maldives, and still had to show $10,000 cash just to enter the country.”

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller expressed frustration after a former associate allegedly filed a ₦400 million damages demand against him following an incident during his nationwide tour.

The TikTok streamer made the revelation in a video, where he appeared visibly overwhelmed by what he described as a growing number of legal threats surrounding him.

According to Peller, the individual involved had worked as a bouncer during his March tour across several states.

Recounting the incident, Peller explained that the bouncer reportedly fell from a moving vehicle while on duty.

He said the situation caused panic among members of his team, who immediately rushed the injured man to the hospital.

The content creator added that he personally handled the medical expenses at the time, believing the matter had been resolved.

However, the situation has now taken a different turn, as the former associate is reportedly demanding ₦400 million in damages.

In his words, Peller lamented:

“Everybody is suing me, I’m tired. My bouncer from my last state tour is suing me after he fell from a car during the tour. He was rushed to the hospital immediately and I paid all his bills, but now he’s demanding ₦400 million in damages. E wan use me escape poverty.”

Peller noted that the development has added to the pressure he has been facing since the start of the year, suggesting that the frequency of lawsuits has left him feeling targeted.

The latest controversy comes shortly after another legal action earlier this year involving a woman following a dispute at a restaurant in January.

At the time, the issue reportedly stemmed from a confrontation that later escalated into legal threats.

While details surrounding that case remain unclear, the development contributed to the narrative that the influencer has been navigating multiple disputes.

Peller's confession about Maldives trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ruhnor said:

"And na civil servant de gift am ooo 😂😂😂. Una go learn new things sha."

assurancegifto

"Civil servants just dey collect stray bullet 😂."

hailey_mirami

"Na really sinful safant Enjoy my dear 🥰."

great.guy07 said:

"I no blame you na tinubu fault 😂."

abuja_celebrity_tailor said:

"Everything I know about this two people na by Force I take sabi them.😒"

chisom____e said:

"He really loves her😍 I hope they get married."

realsexybee said:

"Bloggers don see what to feed on 😂Enjoy your vacation Jare JP😍."

olajumokeoginni

13h

Because of peller una go learn new things by force I too like him 😂😂😂😂 he don put them for talk 😂😂😂😂

yhung_papii said:

"Them no just rate civil servant at all, meanwhile better money dey some kind agency for this Nigeria."

firstboy69_ said:

"So Cape Town nah for children ?? 😂wow."

Peller uncovers a hidden reality about Maldives many nigerians don’t know. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche, as she said she was waiting for the result of the test

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng