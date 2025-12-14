A video has surfaced online showing the moment Peller threatened to end it all during a live stream

In the clip, he is seen crying while saying that he was going to end it all before crashing his Benz

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their opinions on the situation and speculating that Jarvis might be the reason for his actions

A worrisome viral video of Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat has surfaced online. The content creator was live-streaming when he threatened to end it all.

In one of the recordings, he was seen crying and saying that he was scared. He added that he did not want to harm anyone while driving his newly bought Benz.

Peller also mentioned that he wanted to take his own life because he was tired. He thanked his fans for their support but swore that he was indeed going to end it all.

A few seconds later, a loud noise was heard, and the honk of his car continued to sound without being touched.

Peller’s damaged car surfaces online

In another recording, the damaged car of the streamer, who had met with Davido a few months ago, surfaced online.

Part of the bumper was detached as people rushed to his aid, trying to get him out of the wrecked Benz.

Fans react to Peller’s video

Reacting to the video, fans of the content creator seemed less concerned about him, suggesting that the incident might have been intentional.

They questioned whether what happened was a stunt or if Jarvis was the reason behind his actions.

Some fans suggested that the streamer should be sent to jail or a psychiatric hospital because of what he did to his car.

How fans reacted to Peller's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the streamer while he was driving his car. Many shared their take about the viral video. Here are comments below:

@magnificent_tosin commented:

"You’ll regret for at least 5 years for this f00lish stunt you performed if it was in a sane country."

@n_n_e_ka shared:

"He should serve time in jail for endangering the lives of other road users, and then receive rehabilitation for depression."

@amigoovii reacted:

"He intentionally crashed it, Didn’t you guys watch him on LIVE few mins ago? He was crying and he said he was going to crash his car because of another issues with Jarvis again."

@peppermint784 said:

"He crashed it intentionally naa love they scatter him head."

@agboola_abimbola04 shared:

"Over happy dey do Peller assuming he Dey traffic Dey sell gala he go think of killing himself."

Peller begs fans for funds

Legit.ng previously reported that the skit maker made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

