A Ugandan man has shared how much he earned as a fresh graduate who had just completed his studies

In a now-viral post shared via his official account on X, he advised netizens on how to grow financially

Massive reactions followed his post as social media users flooded the comments section to share their opinions

A graduate from Uganda opened up about the earnings he received after completing his studies at Makerere University.

The revelation appeared in a post that gained attention on social media, sparking discussion among users in the comment section.

Ugandan man recounts his experience as a fresh graduate. Photo credit: @Okoth_Watson/X.

Source: Twitter

Ugandan graduate speaks about salary

His tweet focused on entry-level pay and the steps required to improve financial prospects over time.

Identified as @Watson_Okoth on X, he disclosed that his first salary as a fresh graduate was UGX 420,000 gross, which converted to about ₦46,200.

He added that after 2 years of experience, he secured another job and negotiated for better pay.

He stated that earning UGX 1,000,000 and above was difficult within zero experience. According to him, everyone had to start somewhere, build skills, and grow from there.

He went on to explain that after spending two years in the workforce and developing his abilities, he obtained a different position and succeeded in negotiating improved remuneration.

The experience convinced him that securing earnings of one million shillings or higher was unrealistic for someone with no prior work history.

The young man emphasised that beginning a career with modest pay was a common reality and that progress depended on acquiring practical skills and gaining exposure.

According to him, advancement followed a gradual process rather than an immediate leap to higher income brackets.

His remarks resonated with many readers who engaged with the post and expressed their own views on job market conditions and salary expectations for new graduates.

Ugandan man advises graduates to start small and grow through experience. Photo credit: @Okoth_Watson/X.

Source: Twitter

In his words:

"My first salary as a fresh graduate from Makerere University was UGX 420,000 gross. After gaining two years of experience, I secured another job and negotiated for a better pay scale. The reality is that it's difficult to earn UGX 1,000,000 and above with zero experience. We all have to start somewhere, build our skills, and grow from there."

Netizens speak about their first salaries

Netizens recounted the amount of money they received at their first paid jobs.

@Victoria|Content girlie said:

“let’s forget that salary” na once i clean my lip combo."

@AdeolaOkunade said:

"Fela Durotoye salary adjusting for inflation, 4,120 naira in 1992 is in millions in 202."

@Mary931 said:

"My first salary was 6k in 2018 I was a teacher. i just finished my weac sha. Inside that 6k they will force me to do ajo 2k it’s a must in the school let me just say my first salary was 4k."

@Porfemme.ng| Best plug in PHC said:

"50k in 2006 and 70k in 2025? This government are very greedy and corrupt honestly."

@Tessyama reacted:

"Mine was 30,000 in 2015, I only collected it once in the first month, the rest was 28k, 26k till I didn’t get my pay again till I left for NYSC. It was so hurtful then cos I had no money to go to camp with. That company still owes me till date."

@Chioma commented:

"First salary after waec 5k, 2nd salary during my industrial training 10k, next was 20k, next 40k with double wahala next Nysc 33k 2024, next na Jesus Dey help us for this country."

@BENIN CITY HAIR VENDOR said:

"My first salary was supposed to be 8000 she sacked me and did not pay me the next one was 5-6k as teacher I can’t remember the exact amount sef."

@BB Glam Abuja added:

"I’d like to recommend my partner, an Architectural Technologist who is proficient in SketchUp, Lumion, V-Ray, and Revit, with strong experience in architectural design and 3D visualization."

See the post below:

Man speaks about earning N10 million monthly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared an interesting tweet about the specific range of money he receives monthly.

In a now-viral tweet shared via his official X account, he disclosed his earnings alongside the source of his income.

Source: Legit.ng