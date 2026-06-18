A video of Chiwetalu Agu mourning his junior colleague Alexx Ekubo has gone viral on social media

The veteran Nollywood star shared why he is deeply saddened by the actor's demise, describing it as a painful loss for the movie industry

Chiwetalu's tribute to Alexx has further stirred emotions on social media as many continue to mourn

Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has joined the long list of prominent figures in the entertainment industry who have paid tribute to late actor Alexx Ekubo.

In a video shared via his Instagram page on Thursday, June 18, Chiwetalu, who expressed sadness over Ekubo’s passing, described his death as a painful loss to the film industry.

The veteran disclosed he is deeply saddened by the actor's death because he was talented, dedicated, and full of promising ahead of him.

“Rest in peace, Alexx Ekubo. I am deeply saddened by your passing. As a fellow actor and someone who has walked this path for many years, I know how much passion, sacrifice, and heart you poured into your craft,” he said.

Agu added that the industry had lost not only an actor but also a storyteller whose impact would continue to be remembered.

“You were young, talented, and full of promise, and it hurts to see a life like yours go out so soon. The stage and screen have lost not just an actor, but a storyteller who still had so many roles left to bring to life,” he stated.

Chiwetalu also offered condolences to the family and loved ones Alexx left behind, praying for strength and comfort.

In related news, Legit.ng reported videos from Alexx Ekubo's final funeral ceremony at his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia state, which was attended by popular figures in the movie industry, including Nancy Isime.

The video of Chiwetalu Agu's tribute to Alexx Ekubo is below:

Reactions as Chiwetalu Agu mourns Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

kintoresourcesltd commented:

"So na only Lazarus Jesus run resurrection miracle for? Can’t it be repeated for Alex? Like God can’t do it despite seeing all of our pains? Ok!!

iveren_kucha said:

"I am just crying and crying as if I knew him physically rest on Alex."

kadiatu729 commented:

"Indeed Alex was a great guy may Allah grant him Jenna amen."

onye_nkem said:

"Alex your curtain fell soo soon. So pained as if I know him in person."

prin.cess_signature commented:

"Alex I didn’t get to meet you but your death brought so much pain and tears to me especially last night seeing your body taken to your home town Arochukwu, I couldn’t sleep when I finally."

Rumours about Alexx Ekubo's wife's pregnancy emerge

Legit.ng also reported that rumours about Alexx Ekubo's widow, Anwuli Amakom, emerged following a viral clip from his wake-keep in Arochukwu, Abia state, leaving many netizens excited.

The highlight was netizens sharing what they heard the man say during the supplication. Several netizens noted that the traditional ruler dropped a hint about Alexx's wife being pregnant.

While praying, he asked God to ensure that Alexx's lineage does not end. He further claimed that they got news that the late actor's wife is pregnant.

Source: Legit.ng