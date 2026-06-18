Iyabo Ojo has announced her return to Nigeria after spending months overseas for the promotion of her movie Return of Arinzo

The Nollywood actress confirmed her arrival while responding to a concerned fan on her Instagram page

Her return comes days after her colleague Baba Ijesha welcomed a baby boy CEO Luminee, sparking fresh reactions

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has returned to Nigeria after spending months outside the country for the promotion of her cinema movie Return of Arinzo.

Recall that on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, Iyabo released a fun video of herself and her daughter during a photoshoot session.

Iyabo Ojo confirms her return to Nigeria in exchange with follower on Instagram. Credit: iyaboojofespris/ceolumineeofficial

Source: Instagram

Iyabo also revealed a second movie premiere is set to take place in the UK on April 25, 2026, as she urged fans and supporters to get their tickets to attend the event. Since then, she has been away from the country, turning up at different events overseas to promote her movie.

However, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, Iyabo, while responding to a follower, confirmed she is back in Nigeria.

Reacting to a video of the Nollywood actress promoting skincare products, a netizen folatinubu_22, wrote,

"Them no wan make you come 9ja again ni, abi kilole toyi ke."

Responding, Iyabo wrote,

"@folatinubu_22 i don land."

Her return to Nigeria coincided with the controversies that have trailed the reports of comic actor Baba Ijesha welcoming a baby boy with fashion designer CEO Luminee.

Recall that in March 2026, Iyabo Ojo ignored Baba Ijesha's claim about her children.

Baba Ijesha, who expressed deep hurt, revealed that she once trusted him enough to leave her children in his care when they were younger.

A screenshot of Iyabo Ojo sharing confirming her return to Nigeria is below:

Mixed reactions trail Iyabo Ojo's new post as she returns to Nigeria. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo returns to Nigeria

While many celebrated the actress' return, others dropped comments about Baba Ijesha's newborn.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

fact_gospel_ commented:

"The return of @babaijesha_legit is so amazing🤩… Human beings no be God, copy that."

manager.u said:

"Congratulations to your brother baba ijesha."

i_am_kashamadupe commented:

"Baba ijesha don born queen mother."

sherrysanusi commented:

"That's what baba ijesha woman is using..is that clear."

ayotunde2365 said:

"My Prayers for you will never go nulland void,whoever wish you,your kids,your grandchild,your son inlove,your man and your step kids dead,evil and bad,may they all fall into whatsoever pit they have dugged for you all,won ma fi ori ara won gbe gbogbo epe won ni loruko Jesu amin more wins in your household in Jesus mighty name amen 🙏 ❤️ love you sis."

Iyabo Ojo shares video after Baba Ijesha's release

Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo returned online in style as she trended across social media platforms in the country.

On the evening of Saturday, November 15, 2025, Iyabo released a video of her playing her famous male character as she grooved to a song by Slim Case.

The video comes as Iyabo became a major conversation online following the release of her colleague, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, widely known as Baba Ijesha.

Source: Legit.ng