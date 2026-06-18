Yomi Casual’s wife, Grace Makun, has opened up about her husband making a suit for Alexx Ekubo’s funeral

In a post on her Instagram Story, she shared details of a conversation she had with her husband about how he felt while carrying out the emotional task

Fans were moved by her revelation, with many taking to the comments section to reflect on the bond and friendship the two shared

Yomi Casual's wife, Grace Makun, has left fans emotional after sharing a touching post about her husband and his late friend, Alexx Ekubo.

The actor passed away a few weeks ago, and friends, family, and loved ones recently gathered in Arochukwu to lay him to rest. Emotional videos from the burial ceremony have since surfaced online.

Reactions as Yomi Casual’s wife shares how hard it was for her husband to cloth his late friend’s body. Photo credit@yomicasual

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, Grace opened up about what it meant for her husband to make the suit Alexx Ekubo was buried in.

According to her, whenever Yomi Casual finished making an outfit for Ekubo, he would call the actor to inform him. Alexx would usually promise to come for a fitting while playfully throwing insults at his friend, a routine that had become part of their friendship.

Yomi Casual's wife shares husband's feelings

Grace revealed that things would never be the same again, as there would be no more phone conversations or playful banter between the friends.

She noted that instead of hearing Alexx's usual jokes and teasing remarks, Yomi would now be met with silence.

She added that making Alexx's burial suit was the hardest job her husband had ever undertaken in his life. In an emotional message, she questioned how Alexx expected his friend to heal from the pain caused by his passing.

Yomi Casual’s wife shares post about her husband and late Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit@fabjewels

Source: Instagram

Grace Makun sends message to husband

The fashion entrepreneur also shared words of encouragement for her husband, stating that the past month had been one of the most difficult periods of his life. She added that his late father would be proud of him.

Grace further noted that Alexx would also be proud to see his friend honour him in such a special way, ensuring that he looked elegant in the suit made for his final journey.

She recounted seeing the grief and pain in her husband's eyes after completing the suit and admitted that she would dearly miss the actor.

Recall that Yomi Casual was among those who broke down in tears during the Service of Songs held in Lagos State in honour of his late friend, Alexx Ekubo.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Fans react to Grace Makun's post

Here are comments below:

@relineruthy_ stated:

"Wow. This is heartbreaking."

@pretty_girlie__ wrote:

"Death is so rude mehhhnn."

@_ubaaku shared:

"That is the hardest job he has ever done."

@ pleasantchinwe reacted:

"Hmm the constant need for update."

Blessing CEO drags critics over post

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing CEO reacted to the criticism she received following her post about the death of Alexx Ekubo.

The controversial personality had joined others in mourning the sudden and untimely demise of the actor. She fired back at her critics and explained why she is still standing despite the level of hate she has received online.

Source: Legit.ng