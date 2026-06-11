Days after proposing to Jarvis in Ghana, Peller made a fresh revelation during a live stream that got fans talking and sparked reactions online

T he streamer opened up about a new chapter in his life, explaining how his priorities have changed as he prepares for a major personal milestone

While many fans congratulated the couple, others jokingly questioned why Peller chose to publicly share information some felt should have remained private

Popular Nigerian streamer and content creator Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has surprised his fans after he revealed that he and his fiancée, Jarvis, are expecting their first child together.

The news came days after he proposed to Jarvis with a diamond ring at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana, with footage of the special moment displayed on a billboard in Lagos.

Peller hints at an upcoming wedding with his lover Jarvis as he excitedly announces her pregnancy to his fans during a live broadcast. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

During a recent live stream, Peller spoke publicly about his new focus on fatherhood and the joy that the pregnancy has brought him.

The TikTok star explained that the announcement has given him a strong sense of responsibility as he prepares to step into fatherhood for the first time.

“The only thing on my mind now is how to welcome my baby, because my baby is pregnant, Jarvis is pregnant,” he said.

Peller also hinted that marriage could come sooner than expected, suggesting that he wants to tie the knot before the child arrives.

The streamer expressed excitement about the journey ahead, noting that he is already making plans to ensure a smooth transition into parenthood.

In another clip that circulated online earlier, Jarvis was heard talking to Peller on the phone about "the condition he put her in" after their recent vacation.

That video, combined with Peller’s latest revelation, has kept the couple firmly in the spotlight as fans continue to share their thoughts across social media.

Peller's openness about the pregnancy has drawn mixed reactions, with some fans congratulating the couple while others teased him for not being able to keep such a personal detail private.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Peller's announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many fans congratulated the couple, while others teased the streamer for talking too much.

@hotpot_kitchen1 wrote:

"This Peller ehh! So you cannot keep small secret ehh! 😂😂 anyways congratulations to you both, we are wishing her a successful and peaceful delivery Amen."

@just_sandra_p commented:

"Good luck to both of them. Love is a beautiful thing."

@mary_zna_ reacted:

"Condition 😂😂… congratulations too them ❤️❤️"

@joanvina10 said:

"My baby have pregnant". 😂😂"

@jenniphernnoli wrote:

"😢wahala with chochocho man"

@chiamaka_ibekwe commented:

"My baby have pregnant keee😂😂😂 Peller please"

@mommy_chizzy said:

"This my young couple eeeeh eeeh 😂😂❤️😍"

Peller confirms Jarvis is pregnant during live stream and hints at wedding plans before the baby arrives. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Peller introduces Jarvis to his father

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller introduced Jarvis to his father after their Ghana proposal attracted attention online.

During their conversation, Peller asked his father why he married more than one wife, and his father explained that the women were among those who had supported and prayed for him during his journey.

Peller's father also advised him to marry only one wife despite being a polygamist himself, a response that appeared to please Jarvis.

Source: Legit.ng