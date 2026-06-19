University of Ibadan Psychology Graduate Celebrates, Mentions Skills That Helped Her in Life
- A young Nigerian woman completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Ibadan
- The recent graduate shared the valuable academic and interpersonal skills she acquired during her study matrix
- She announced her readiness for the corporate world by actively seeking internships and graduate trainee roles
Esther Odekunle, a recent graduate of the University of Ibadan, has taken to social media to celebrate bagging her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
The academic milestone marked the completion of a rigorous journey at Nigeria's premier university.
While celebrating her graduation, she highlighted the specific professional competencies and life lessons she gathered over the course of her undergraduate years.
UI graduate celebrates academic milestone
The University of Ibadan graduate noted that the university experience extended far beyond standard classroom metrics.
In her original post shared on LinkedIn, Esther Odekunle expressed her joy regarding the successful completion of her degree programme. She detailed how the academic discipline shaped her understanding of people.
She wrote in the LinkedIn post:
"I am delighted to announce that I have successfully completed my Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Psychology from the University of Ibadan.
This journey has equipped me with valuable knowledge and skills in human behavior, mental health, research, communication, critical thinking, and empathy. Beyond the academic experience, it has taught me resilience, growth, and the importance of understanding people from diverse backgrounds....
... I am grateful to God, my family, friends, mentors, and everyone who supported me throughout this journey.
Here's to new beginnings, continuous learning, and making a positive impact."
Reactions as UI graduate celebrate degree
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:
Temitope Oshingbade said:
"Congratulations dear.🎉🎉"
Oluwadamilola Arowosegbe said:
"Congratulations.🎉 "
UI engineering student shares massive milestones
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate has celebrated bagging his Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in engineering after six years in school.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng