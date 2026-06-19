A young Nigerian woman completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Ibadan

The recent graduate shared the valuable academic and interpersonal skills she acquired during her study matrix

She announced her readiness for the corporate world by actively seeking internships and graduate trainee roles

Esther Odekunle, a recent graduate of the University of Ibadan, has taken to social media to celebrate bagging her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

The academic milestone marked the completion of a rigorous journey at Nigeria's premier university.

A University of Ibadan graduate celebrates by listing the skills she gained at the university. Photo credit: Esther Odekunle/LinkedIn

Source: Facebook

While celebrating her graduation, she highlighted the specific professional competencies and life lessons she gathered over the course of her undergraduate years.

UI graduate celebrates academic milestone

The University of Ibadan graduate noted that the university experience extended far beyond standard classroom metrics.

In her original post shared on LinkedIn, Esther Odekunle expressed her joy regarding the successful completion of her degree programme. She detailed how the academic discipline shaped her understanding of people.

She wrote in the LinkedIn post:

"I am delighted to announce that I have successfully completed my Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

This journey has equipped me with valuable knowledge and skills in human behavior, mental health, research, communication, critical thinking, and empathy. Beyond the academic experience, it has taught me resilience, growth, and the importance of understanding people from diverse backgrounds....

... I am grateful to God, my family, friends, mentors, and everyone who supported me throughout this journey.

Here's to new beginnings, continuous learning, and making a positive impact."

Reactions as UI graduate celebrate degree

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Temitope Oshingbade said:

"Congratulations dear.🎉🎉"

Oluwadamilola Arowosegbe said:

"Congratulations.🎉 "

UI engineering student shares massive milestones

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate has celebrated bagging his Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in engineering after six years in school.

Source: Legit.ng