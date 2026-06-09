Controversial social media personality Mandy Kiss appeared in a new viral video showing noticeable weight loss and a pale appearance

The influencer blamed societal pressure for her recent struggles, while vowing to return online without fear of public opinion

Netizens reacted with mixed theories, ranging from health concerns to speculation about possible drug-related issues

Concerns have emerged online over the well-being of controversial social media personality Mandy Kiss after a recent viral video showed her looking noticeably different from her usual appearance.

The influencer, who previously gained attention following her widely discussed Guinness World Record attempt for a marathon challenge that drew massive online debate, has largely stayed away from the public eye in recent months.

Mandy Kiss reappears in a disturbing video. Photos: Mandy Kiss.

Source: Instagram

However, her return to social media has now become the subject of intense discussion, with many users expressing worry over her health and well-being.

In the trending video circulating across social media platforms, Mandykiss appeared visibly slimmer, with many viewers pointing out her pale complexion and reduced body weight.

The video immediately drew attention, with users flooding comment sections to question whether she was in good health or simply going through a personal transformation.

While some fans expressed concern and sympathy, others said her appearance showed signs that something deeper might be going on.

In the same video, Mandykiss addressed her critics and reflected on her journey away from the spotlight.

She blamed societal pressure and public judgment for some of the challenges she has faced, insisting that she is now ready to return to social media with a stronger mindset.

According to her, she is no longer interested in allowing public opinion to define her actions or personality.

Some fans expressed genuine concern, suggesting that she may be dealing with an undisclosed health condition that requires attention and care.

Others, however, were more critical, linking her appearance to possible substance-related issues without providing any evidence.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Mandykiss' video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@MckelJadexoji22 stated:

"She really needs advice cuz the truth is that you are not going anywhere with that isokuso it’s just for short time, mention one person that’s successful with saying nosense on the internet…..let’s see where it will take you too this time around"

@princewriter01 noted:

"Her eye balls are not right Something is wrong I couldn't figure out"

@xxip231 wrote:

"Ehn I no even pity her, when be say as a girl. Na backy I won chop everytime, na 5g I won chop everytime they won’t even eat good food just to fit in what others are doing, sometimes girls forget they are a girl in some things de do. Now na ur problem even if u like take ur life."

Mandy Kiss blames societal pressure for her recent struggles. Photo: Mandy Kiss.

Source: Instagram

Mandy Kiss ignores Guinness World Records

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, adult content creator Mandy Kiss shared her plans to set a new Guinness World Record in an unusual category.

Mandy Kiss shared a flyer that included the date and details of the GWR record she intends to break.

The adult content creator's move comes days after Hilda Baci's Jollof rice cookathon, sparking reactions.

Source: Legit.ng