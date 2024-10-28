Skit maker Peller has made a video to beg Nigerians for money to operate Jarvis' mouth tumour

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test

In the recording made by Peller, he noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her

Nigerian skit maker, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has made a video to beg Nigerians on behalf of his lover, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jadrolita or Jarvis.

Legit.ng had reported that Jarvis had stated the reason for stopping her Al niche and following her lover Peller.

In the video made by the content creator, he stated that the amount needed for Jarvis' operation was more than N30 million. He called on their fans to come to their rescue.

Peller opens GoFundMe for Jarvis

In the recording, the content creator stated that he has set up a GoFundMe for Jarvis, and it was not in his name.

He added that he has contributed some amount of money toward the project. He also slammed the people who might come for him and ask if he had donated anything to Jarvis.

Recall that some doctors have offered to help Jarvis in operating her tumour.

See the video here:

What fans said about Peller's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Peller. Here are some of the comments below:

@_dappie:

"Sell your Lexus naah lmao."

@Iamadebowale2:

"Little kids trying to sell lies to 232,679,478 people this kids have guts."

@FilaniOjemalia:

"Oh my goodness. I pray she gets the funds she need soon."

@nuggetman1_:

"Lmao them just dey whine person."

@01_oluwakayode:

"He still dey talk with pride? Anyways, no one deserves to live in pain, I pray she gets all the funds needed soon."

@joydaniel_:

"What happened to the millions they said he’s making from streaming ?"

@wayas_opinion:

"Classic. Did he not just buy a new car? I’m sure they both make more than that and can afford it. But who knows. They should do TikTok live marathon."

@udehenugu:

"So two of them no get 30million but him dey buy car 12 million make them dey play sha."

@OlusammyA:

"Make Poor people go dey help rich people abi, Una too wise. You guys worth more than 30m so help you god amen."

Jarvis advised to join pastor Jerry's prayer

Legit.ng had reported that the TikTok star's growing tumour, had become a trending topic on social media among Nigerians.

Some netizens reacting to Jarvis' viral video advised her to join the popular NSPPD movement, as they claimed Pastor Jerry Eze made mention of a tumour in one of his recent online prayers.

The advice, however, didn't go down well with several netizens, as they stated that Jarvis needed medical care and not prayer.

