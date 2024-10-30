Skit maker Peller, his lover Jarvis and Jo Blaq have finally gotten to Davido's house for the TikTok live session

In the recording, the three of them were outside as they discussed the reason they went to see the singer

Jarvis said she was there to see Chioma, after they got to the living room, Peller called Jarvis his own Chioma

Popular TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, professionally known as Peller has finally gone to see Davido for their TikTok live session.

Legit.ng had reported that Peller had a video call to Davido and the singer promised to have a live session with him.

Peller gushes over Jarvis at Davido's house. Photo credit@peller08/@davido

Source: Instagram

In the recording sighted online, Peller, Jarvis and Jo Blaq were in Davido's sitting room. Peller and Jarvis sat in a loved up position, and he called her his own Chioma.

Jarvis says she was there for Chioma

In the clip, Jarvis was saying that she came there to see Davido's wife, Chioma. The three friends were discussing the reason for their visit.

While they were in Davido's sitting room, Jarvis was blushing as she rested her head on Peller's chest.

Recall that Peller had gone to see Davido to finalize their plan for the TikTok live a few days ago. He shared the video of his visit to the singer.

See the post here:

What fans said about Peller's visit

Reactions have trailed the video of Peller's visit to Davido. Here are some of the comments below:

@l.e.e_m.a.h:

"This love thing go reach everybody."

@shoes_by_demokraft:

"So Happy for them, That's really a BIG win for both of them."

@justlivinosa:

"She’s so cute . But Chioma is not around o . Yes I’m their family member . Chioma is in America."

@lateefa63623179:

"The love is real."

@paid_pascal:

"Make dem just go live, cooking go too choke."

@rita_chicano:

"My own is if he later insults Davido I will follow drag that davido Blc Sometimes man dey move like jss1 students."

@joheobeoluhi:

"David I understand Entertainment Business and y’all in this part of the world don’t get it. FYI streamer are a big deal in other part of the world, also the new trailer of Mafiathon by Kia, Kim Kadarashian was in it. That’s how the industry work. No one is too small or too big to be introduced to a new audience. Love."

Peller begs fans for funds

Legit.ng previously reported that the skit maker made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng