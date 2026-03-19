Peller's management has released an official statement addressing the controversy over his visit to the Benin palace, clarifying that the team submitted a formal request letter for a courtesy visit

The statement revealed that Peller was informed ahead of time that Oba Ewuare II would not be available, but the team was welcomed by palace chiefs and guided through the palace

They apologised for any inappropriate moments during the visit, stating that it was influenced by excitement and was never meant to disrespect the Benin Kingdom's heritage

The management of TikTok creator Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has finally spoken on the controversy surrounding his visit to the Benin Kingdom in Edo state.

The matter began after the Benin council declared his trip to the palace of Oba Ewuare II in Benin City during his ongoing nationwide tour as unauthorised, sparking backlash and disciplinary measures against others involved, including the suspension of a Benin queen, a chief, and a palace staff.

Peller’s management addresses Benin Kingdom controversy, clarifies visit process and public criticism. Photo: peller089/cityplug_entertainment/9jaeye

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recently reported that Peller had earlier mentioned during a livestream that he would not honour any further invitation to Benin over the issue, stating that his hands were clean and that his management should be held responsible.

However, on March 19, his management released an official statement to clarify the situation.

The team explained that Peller’s visit was arranged with the help of Uyiekpen Ogiefa, son of Chief Courage Uyi Ogiefa, the N’Ozeben of the Benin Kingdom.

According to the statement, a formal letter requesting a courtesy visit was submitted to the palace on February 23, initially for March 3, but later rescheduled to March 6.

They were informed that the Oba would not be available, but they were welcomed by Uyiekpen Ogiefa and the palace chiefs, who guided them through the palace while educating them about its history, culture, and traditions.

The management clarified that any perceived inappropriate moments during the visit were unintentional, possibly caused by excitement and the warmth of the reception.

They emphasised Peller’s passion for promoting Nigerian culture and reiterated that it was never his intention to disrespect the heritage of the Benin Kingdom.

The statement reads in part:

"We sincerely wish to clarify that any mispronunciations or actions were unintentional and purely human, possibly influenced by excitement and the warmth of the reception. At no point was it our mission or intention to offend or disrespect the culture in any way. We acknowledge any misconceptions arising from the visit and sincerely apologise for any misunderstandings."

The management concluded by expressing appreciation for the feedback and the continued support of Peller’s fans and the public.

Read the full statement below:

Fans react to Peller's management's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@erndenkyi said:

"So what is the problem again, or is just coming from agenda setters."

@talk_with_jeremy commented:

"Who's cooking all these agendas? 🤨"

@hay0mide wrote:

"RESPECT THE TRADITION, BUT IF IT SOME FOREIGN PEOPLE ALL THIS WON'T HAPPEN👏"

@richyfanzy reacted:

"God will continue too see peller through all their evil agenda will never work on him in Jesus name Amen."

@soniii_ebi said:

"Someone is behind this, same person behind his not meeting ishowspeed and it's also the same person that pushed that girl to sue him 👏 but God da."

@destinyjoe814 commented:

"Weldon manager 🔥🙌🙌 God bless you."

Peller's team addresses unauthorised palace visit claims, confirms formal letter was submitted weeks before the March 6 visit to Benin Kingdom. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller addresses ₦395 million lawsuit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller addressed a ₦395 million lawsuit filed by a Lagos woman identified as Osarobo Odigie over an exchange they had at a Lagos restaurant earlier this year.

During a recent livestream, the TikToker explained that he cannot pay the amount claimed by Odigie, who alleges he recorded and shared a viral video of a January lounge confrontation without her consent.

Peller stated that he had already apologised to the lady in January and pleaded again that she forgive him. He also claimed that critics are attempting to force him into financial ruin so he would appear on Lucky Udu's interviews, known for featuring individuals who have fallen on hard times.

Source: Legit.ng