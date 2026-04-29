A few celebrities have fought depression in recent months and did not keep their experiences to themselves, but instead opened up about their feelings and thoughts of ending it all

Some were seen crying in public and even on podcasts as they shared the numerous battles they have faced that have affected their mental health

In this article, Legit.ng presents celebrities who cried out for help over depression

A few celebrities in the entertainment industry have not had it all rosy in recent months and have fallen into depression. Some even considered quitting what brought them fame and fortune.

Some also expressed thoughts of ending it all and had to seek medical help before getting back on their feet.

Jumoke George, Lilan Afegbai, Nasboi share their depression journey. Photo credit@lilianafe/@nasboi/@jumokegeorge

Source: Instagram

Others were fortunate to receive support and financial assistance from the public and their fans, who were moved by their condition and offered support.

In this article, Legit.ng presents celebrities who have publicly cried out over depression.

1. Trolls and critics pushed Nasiru Lawal into depression

Multi-talented entertainer Nasiru Lawal, widely known as Nasboi, cried out about depression a few months ago. In an emotional video, he shared how he allowed trolls and critics to push him into that mental state.

According to him, he resolved at the beginning of the year not to return to comedy. He later came to his senses and admitted that the decision was wrong.

Nasboi explained that he began to feel insufficient, but things changed after he came across a post by a man known as Alabi, who praised him. The man’s fans also said many good things about him.

Those comments helped him get back on his feet, and he promised not to quit any of his crafts, including acting, music, and skit making.

2. Jumoke George depressed after being homeless

Well-known actress Jumoke George moved many to tears as she cried during an appearance on Biola Bayo’s podcast.

She spoke about her struggle with depression, explaining that things were not working for her.

According to her, she had been homeless for six years, while her 41-year-old daughter had been missing for four years.

She added that she had been battling illness despite living a decent life. George also explained that she was taking care of the children her missing daughter had left behind.

Help later came as fans raised money, bought her a car, and secured a four-bedroom duplex with a plot of land.

3. Benson Okonwo cries for help over depression

Benson Okonkwo calls on colleagues for help over depression. Photo credit@bensonokonkwo

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actor Benson Okonwo also cried out for help after battling depression.

He shared a post calling on colleagues to support him due to his mental state, which stemmed from struggles in his acting career.

He noted that he had worked for 20 years but could not boast of even basic financial stability. He added that he had thoughts of ending it all and felt emotionally drained.

The movie star also complained about poor pay despite years of hard work and mentioned people he had supported in the past, and the people who came through for him.

4. Lilian Afegbai cries out over depression

A few months ago, Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai shared a troubling post about her health.

In her post, Afegbai said she was not feeling well and needed to focus on her mental health.

She added that her condition made her abandon her movies at the time instead of promoting them.

The actress also stated that she was dealing with issues she could not disclose and promised to take a break from social media until she got better.

5. Beverly Osu depressed after featuring in Oloture

Beverly Osu shares her mental journey with her fans. Photo credit@beverlyosu

Source: Instagram

Former BBNaija star turned actress Beverly Osu said she became depressed after acting in Oloture.

She explained that she is a method actress and struggled for three months because she could not detach from her role.

Osu also said she had to consciously rebuild herself by piecing together her real identity before she could get over depression.

6. Bukola Oke cries out over depression

Gospel singer Bukola Oke, also known as Bukola Eleyele, broke down in tears over her situation.

She said she was depressed and hungry, as her music was no longer sustaining her financially.

She shared how people surrounded her when she had money, but abandoned her when things got tough. She cried during a live stream, prompting fans to alert her friends and colleagues.

Help later came as Pasuma spoke about the struggles in the music industry and supported her. Primate Ayodele and others also came to her aid.

7. Dominica Chinwe cries over depression

Mummy's Gyal opens up on depression, asks for help. Photo credit@mummygyal

Source: Instagram

Brand influencer Dominica Chinwe, known as Mummy’s Gyal, recently cried out online about her mental state.

She said she did not know the cause of her depression but admitted she had attempted to end her life.

She explained that she bought a poisonous substance, but the seller unknowingly saved her life.

Some fans criticised her due to her involvement in discussions with Verydarkman about Mohbad and Wunmi during the investigation into the singer’s death.

Omah Lay shares troubling post

Legit.ng earlier reported that a worrying post from musician Omah Lay sparked concern among fans.

He shared his emotional state online without giving details, simply stating that he felt nothing.

Fans urged his friends to check on him and advised him to seek medical help.

Source: Legit.ng