Seun Osigbesan recently marked her birthday, and her husband spoke glowingly about her and her role in their marriage

In the recording, her husband shared how she shouldered responsibilities for seven years

Mixed reactions trailed his speech, as fans shared their thoughts on what he said about their family

Seun Osigbesan recently marked her 40th birthday, and her husband showered her with accolades over what she did during difficult times in their family.

In the video making the rounds online, her husband was seen in tears while recalling his wife’s contributions.

Reactions as Seun Osigbesan’s husband praises her on 40th birthday. Photo credit@zsheunic

Source: Instagram

According to him, the movie star carried a heavy financial burden for seven years before things eventually turned around for them. He added that she never complained about their situation, but instead encouraged him and consistently spoke affirming words over their lives.

Husband shares more about actress

He also noted that there was a time their children had no diapers, and his wife would not complain but used nylon as a temporary solution until things improved.

The clergy's husband further mentioned that there were periods when they did not have enough food at home, and their children ate just three times a day, yet she remained strong without complaints.

Mixed reactions trail Osigbesan's utterance

Seun Osigbesan’s husband shares what they went through in their family. Photo credit@zshenunic

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video, fans were divided. Some were impressed by the actress’s character and praised her resilience, describing her attitude as rare.

However, others frowned at the public disclosure, saying some details should have been kept private.

Many also frowned at how the family endured hardship and how the actress improvised to keep the household going.

Here is the X video below:

@Vikinsight shared:

"This is what real partnership looks like, loyalty when there’s nothing, not just when everything is working."

@Official highdan reacted:

"This kind of women don’t exist again, even if they do, you will go to the end of the earth to get them. If you see one cherish her because they are gold. All this one wey dey outside are ready to sell their body for money, the truth is that I am sure the wife will nag and complain at some point but the husband understands that at least she’s trying. God bless their marriage."

@Adjudicator commented:

"Dear men, kindly resist the urge to come out publicly and start doing all this shalaye. As long as your wife doesn’t tell nobody, appreciate her without going to the public to explain how you’ve been suffering."

@Sisteruche stated:

"Na the children wey almost suffer kwashiorkor we suppose praise o."

@Nation 1404 shared:

"Because most men don’t repay this kindness with true love but sleeping around that’s why many women don’t want to support struggling men."

Mary Njoku turns 40

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku had clocked 40 to the joy of her numerous fans and colleagues.

The film star turned the milestone age on March 20, 2025, and her three children made the occasion a special one for her.

Mary Remmy Njoku’s fans and colleagues reacted to her birthday photo and the sweet video from her kids.

Source: Legit.ng