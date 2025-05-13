Nigerian actress Jumoke George triggered reactions on social media after a disheartening update about her surfaced online

In a recent video chat with her colleague Abiola Ayomide Adebayo, Jumoke opened up on being homeless for over 6 years

The distressed movie star further shared details of her personal struggles after what happened to her 41-year-old son

Nigerian actress Jumoke George has left many unsettled as she opened up on how life has been for her lately.

In a recent interview with Abiola Ayomide Adebayo, the indigenous movie star disclosed that she had been homeless for 5-6 years.

Actress Jumoke George narrates her ordeal. Credit: @jumoke_george

Source: Instagram

Jumoke pleaded with mothers throughout the world to pray for her, revealing that her 41-year-old son had been missing for four years.

She went on to say that she has been dealing with some health concerns and that she has led a pure life, undeserving of the outcome.

According to Jumoke, she has exercised all her faith as a Christian and doesn't know what to do with herself anymore.

Sharing a clip of the video interview, actress Abiola wrote:

“I received a heart wrenching message from madam Jumoke George, recounting her painful and disheartening situation.

The content of the voice note troubled my heart so much that I couldn’t wait any moment longer where i was, so I urgently moved myself and my crew to the place she is staying. After listening to her story, my heart cannot hold the pain.

“Madam Jumoke George desperately need our help and I hope we will come through for her. Here’s her account details🙏. Margaret Olajumoke Olatunde. Gtb- 0215498017.”

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to Jumoke’s plea

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

officialomoborty said:

"Haaaaaaaaaa! 😭 please give me her contact on WhatsApp Biola."

nikki.stender_ said:

"God abeg o. I even thought u peoples are shooting a movie. This woman is a very great actress. How can we be of assistance to her."

taymitawpehhh said:

"Father forgive me for overtime I complain. I am so unhappy, Lord let adulthood be easy for us all 😭😭😭."

tosin.sho wrote:

"My goodness! Why did I think this was a movie scene at first?! This is so sad. She is such a good actress!"

juliet_soky said:

"It is well.... truly don't believe what you see on social media. To think her Instagram account has been running well and nice pictures always uploaded, and she is burning inside. May God comfort you and make you happy again. Amen."

olaemail2015 said:

"@donjazzy Sir, just do yours as God leads you for the humanitarian spirit in you sir without tribes nor who is who. I am a widowed that needs help but seeing this woman, I felt like having money to give to her because she needs help than myself. I have where I sleeps without disturbance. Please sir 🙏 Who are we to dictate to you But I am pleading 😢😢😢😢 on behalf of this woman that have never come across in life except on the screen. Her agony gear up in me what am going through of which uncontrollable tears flowing as am typing."

iamtrinityguy wrote:

"Honestly, in this industry, we need to be checking up on each other. This mummy was homeless for some years and nobody knew. It's so s*d to see our legends facing these kinds of conditions.😢."

Pictures of Jumoke George. Credit: @jumoke_george

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus cries for children

In a previous report, Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus made headlines over her emotional display at her recent Feed The Needy outreach.

The movie star went viral online after she was captured on video breaking down in tears over not having any children.

Several netizens reacted to the emotional video by putting the Nollywood star in their prayers and comforting her with words.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng