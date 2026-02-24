Gospel singer Bukola Oke was on a live stream when she broke down in tears over her struggles in the music industry

She told her fans she was done and apologised, saying she could not take it anymore

Everything she said during the session sparked concern among fans, who called for help and prayed for her

Prayers are pouring in for gospel singer Bukola Oke, better known as Eleyele, after a video from her live stream surfaced online.

The music star, who has had a long-running battle with her producer, Bayo Films, broke down in tears during the session as she opened up about her struggles.

Fans react as gospel singer Busola Oke breaks down on live strem over career. Photo career. Photo credit@bukoe_oke

Source: Instagram

She told her fans she was done and apologised, saying she could not take it anymore. The Ogo Tuntun crooner also stated that gifts and talent in Nigeria can no longer guarantee success.

Sharing more about her plight, she said that when things were going well, she had many people around her, but now she feels abandoned.

Busola Oke speaks about her struggles

In the emotional recording, the Eleyele crooner explained that there can be no peace when there is no peace of mind, and no one can eat when there is no food.

Busola Oke's fan pray for her after she broke down on live stream. Photo credit@bukaol_poke

Source: Instagram

She asked how someone could drive without a car and lamented that good music no longer sells as it used to.

Fans react to Busola Oke’s video

Fans of the singer were heartbroken over the clip. Many recalled when her songs were widely celebrated and noted that a blogger had previously mentioned the person allegedly responsible for the decline of her career.

Several people called for prayers and urged those close to her to check on her because of the alarming statements she made during the live stream. Others encouraged her to diversify, explore new opportunities, take on smaller gigs, and collaborate with colleagues in the industry.

Here is an Instagram video of Busola Oke below:

Fans react to Busola Oke's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the music star about her plight in the music business. Many shared their opinion and what she can do. Here are comments below:

@atinuke_olajide shared:

"It is well with you, sis alit you can do, pray for direction and meet others you can collaborate with, start doing smal gigs and advertise yourself."

@cornergistng said:

"Switch careers and move forward, everyone goes through different phases in life. We keep moving, no matter what."

@ibrahimkafayatraji__imole wrote:

"Diversify mama, God didn't promise us easy life, we are all struggling one way or the other. Fame comes and go, reason why when you are in the limelight make use of it to prepare for days like this."

What Cynthia Morgan said about Jude Okoye's label

In another report via Legit.ng, Cynthia Morgan, in an outburst online, recounted her experience with her former record label, Northside Music.

Cynthia revealed how the label owned by Jude Okoye claimed they bought her a house and car. The singer revealed it was all a cover-up, adding that hurtful things were said to her off-camera at the label.

Source: Legit.ng