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Breaking: Top Nigerian Senator Dump ADC Ahead of 2027, Announces Next Party
Politics

Breaking: Top Nigerian Senator Dump ADC Ahead of 2027, Announces Next Party

by  Ezra Ukanwa
2 min read
  • Kabiru Marafa, former Senator representing Zamfara Central, left the ADC and joined the NDC ahead of the 2027 general election
  • Marafa exited the ADC after failing to secure its governorship ticket in Zamfara State amid internal party disagreements
  • The defection marked another political shift as he was reportedly assured of the NDC governorship ticket ahead of 2027 polls

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A former Senator representing Zamfara Central, Kabiru Marafa, has left the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC), ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Senator defects after brief ADC stay

Top Nigerian Senator Dump ADC Ahead of 2027, Announces Next Party
Top Nigerian Senator Dump ADC Ahead of 2027, Announces Next Party
Source: Twitter

Marafa’s latest political move comes just weeks after he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the ADC, following internal disagreements within the ruling party.

His exit from the ADC is reportedly linked to unresolved issues over his governorship ambition in Zamfara State.

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Governorship ticket dispute triggers defection

Sources within political circles indicated that Marafa was unable to secure the ADC governorship ticket, prompting his decision to switch allegiance once again.

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He has now reportedly been assured of the party’s governorship ticket under the NDC platform.

The development marks another shift in Marafa’s political journey as parties begin early realignments ahead of the next general election.

Although official confirmation from the senator is still being awaited in full detail, a statement attributed to him confirmed his latest move, saying he has found a new political platform to pursue his ambition.

Marafa’s defection is expected to further reshape political calculations in Zamfara State, where parties are already positioning for a highly competitive 2027 governorship race.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

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